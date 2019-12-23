Historic day for Donegal GAA club as first ever ladies team formed

History will be made at Burt GAA club this coming season as the club will have a competitive senior ladies team for the first time ever.

The squad will compete in the junior league and championship.

Coach Catriona Sweeney said there was a real buzz at the club as preparations begin to gather up a full squad.

She told Donegal Live: "It's something we'd always hoped to do, but the success of the 'Gaelic for mothers and others' programme we've been running gave us the final push.

"We realised we had a good few girls there that could easily be playing senior football, so we did the math and decided we were in a position to go ahead with it."

Sweeney and fellow team organsiers Ken Kerr and Kieran Toner approached the LGFA, who have happily welcomed the Inishowen women into the competitive fold.

And they are now on the hunt for new recruits as preparations for their first match in March begin in earnest.

She said: "We've worked out that, at the minute, without advertsing for players, we have a good 14 already, so we're feeling really positive about that.

"We might be getting our club woman Rhianne McDermott back from Buncrana, and if so that would be a real boost, because others would see that this is being taken seriously and it would hopefully encourage them to come on board."

And Sweeney expressed her personal delight that the dream of a Burt ladies team is on the brink of becoming a reality.

"It's very exciting," she said. "We've had Michelle McDaid from Buncrana in with the girls to advise on strength and conditioning, and Sinead O'Brien, who is my colleague at the Regional College in Derry, has been in to discuss nutrition.

"We've set up a plan now for pre-season training. I would encourage as many as possible to think about joining up - anybody 15 or over is eligible. It won't be easy, and as I know from my own playing days in Armagh, we will likely be on the receiving end of a few hammerings at first.

"But what stands out for me from those days was, win or lose, the craic on the bus home was brilliant, and great frienships were formed.

"For me this year is just the start of it. We have a ton of girls coming in at underage, and now they will have a senior team to play in when it's their time."

Anyone interested in joining the squad, or coming to a training session, can message the CLG Beart Facebook page.