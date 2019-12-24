Lifford Strabane AC: Gerard Gallagher completes Black Eyed Friday Marathon

Friday 20th December, the last Friday before Christmas means for most people a “big night out” when people are “larging it” to the extreme!! A lot of workplaces host their Christmas parties with a result this being the booziest day of the year, leading to an increase of drink-fuelled violence. However, this was not the case for our very own “Marathon Man” aka Gerard Campbell. Gerard’s only battle was with The EAMS “Black Eyed Friday Marathon” which started at Carrick Castle, Carrickfergus before taking runners towards Gideons Green. This was Gerard’s 52nd Marathon, 8th Marathon this year to date in a fine time of 4hrs 5mins. Well done Gerard!! Fantastic achievement!! Good luck in 2020!!

On Saturday 21st December, Lifford Strabane AC’s Joshua Stuart celebrated his 200th Parkrun in Derry. This athlete is an avid parkrun runner taking in “parkruns” in various locations such as Derry, Strabane & Scotland. Congratulations Josh on this excellent achievement!! Keep up the great work!!

A special word of thanks to the committee of Lifford Strabane AC for organising “Christmas Parties” for members of the club. The club would also like to acknowledge Paul Harkin proprietor of Harkins Gala Ballybofey & St Johnson who very kindly sponsored the “Pizza Night” organised for the juvenile athletes. Thanks, Paul, for your ongoing support to the club!!

Other News

Holiday Notice:

Juvenile Athletes - Training resumes on Monday 6th January 2020 for all juvenile athletes.

Senior Athletes – Tuesday 7th January 2020.

All of which are subject to change with individual coaches advising their athletes! All sessions are coach led. Lifford Strabane AC caters for all abilities.

Couch to 5K Programme commencing Tuesday 7th January 2020. Training will be on both Tuesday & Thursday evenings lasting for 5 wks.

Save The Dates; Lifford Strabane AC 2020 5k Spring Series dates confirmed: 13th January 10am Carrigans, 26th January 10:15am Raphoe with the final race on 9th February 10:30am Lifford. Our race series is an early start in the racing season. It’s a great opportunity for all athletes to set down goals for the incoming years races & to evaluate were they are in terms of racing. €8 per race or €20 when pre-registering for all 3 races. Technical top for those pre-registered for the race series.

The committee would like to take this opportunity to wish all at the club a Very Happy & Peaceful Christmas!! We look forward to seeing you all return in 2020 with new goals!!