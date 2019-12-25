BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: 2019 was a good year overall for Donegal GAA

Looking back 2019 has been a good year overall for Donegal. We are in quite a good place. Winning the league was a credit to Kilcar, having to play without their three county players and dropping just one point.

Their is a top four now - it used to be a top six. Of those four - Naomh Conall, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunans - any one of them can beat each other on any given day. Naomh Conaill had a great year and Gaoth Dobhair were champions last year. Kilcar are very consistent while St Eunans have the potential.

There has been some slippage to St Michaels, while the chasing pack, including my own club Bundoran, are a bit behind. Indeed, the bottom half of Division One and the top half of Division Two are very close. We have a young Killybegs team coming up along with Ardara and the challenge for them will be to maintain their status.

As for the fixtures, fair play to the Fixtures Committee for running off the leagues so well. I would contend that the fixture calendar could be extended a wee bit longer to cut out having two games on one weekend. And I will still make a case for a division in the county, north and south. There is a good balance in the regions now to accommodate that.

At underage there is a call from Croke Park to have fixtures at U-17 and U-20 and while Croke Park get most things right, I feel the old U-18 and U-21 was working well. At intercounty level it was a disappointing year at underage.

At senior we are again Ulster champions but the final game against Mayo in Castlebar was disappointing. An average Mayo side wanted it more and we had a forgettable hour in the car afterwards in the traffic, which you always remember when you are after tasting defeat.

But overall it was a good year for the seniors and I feel they will be stronger again in 2020. I know there are some injuries to young players and it is important that these young players are given time to recover. The young heal quickly and we have the quality to win Ulster again next year.

Our hurlers found the going difficult in the higher division but they will be back while the Ladies, despite losing players to Australia, are there or thereabouts.

Off the field great progress is being made at our new training facility in Convoy and fair play to Development Officer David McLoone, while Mick McGrath is doing great work with the House draw which, it is hoped, will raise the necessary finance to complete the work. Indeed all clubs are doing great work with facilities.

Incidentally, I was at a funeral in Loughmagrory in Tyrone last week and the facilities they have were amazing. But then again they have a great Cisteoir in The Queen.

Before I go, may I wish all Gaels a Happy Christmas.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell