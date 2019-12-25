Christmas Cracker at Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh

Contact
Christmas Cracker 2019 at Murvagh
On a perfect morning for golf and with all the tee boxes fully loaded by 10:00am, our Christmas Cracker got off to a shotgun start with the majority of players feeling they had a realistic chance of victory – owing to the nature and fairness of the draw. With players divided according to their handicap categories, it was always going to be a tight affair and a special effort by Benny Gurren, Craig Loughman, Charlie Gallagher and Sean Gillespie saw them claim victory with a score of 60.1. In 2nd was Shaun Meehan, Barry Kennedy, Hugh Cassidy and Gerard Gallagher with 60.7. 3rd place was Bryan Crawford, Michael Hynes, Shane Browne and Liam McCrea with 60.9. Oliver Plunkett, Bernard O’Donnell, Liam Farren and Ray McGlinchey were 4th with 61.6.
Well done to all involved for making it a real festive occasion and to all the sponsors for their invaluable and continued support.
21st/22nd November
In the last competition before Christmas, Oliver Plunkett thrived off the shorter green markers to claim first over another man in form, Denis Nolan, when both finished on 39 pts. Great to see the recently returned Liam McCrea among the prizes again as he took 3rd on 38 pts. Gross prize went to Ryan Griffin with an incredible 37 pts playing off -1.
Upcoming Events
The 4 Ball Winter Scramble (Open competition) takes place on Monday 30th December. Entry is €35 per person (including meal afterwards).Please contact club to book your tee time.
Images: Murvagh Xmas Cracker prize winners
