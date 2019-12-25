Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Christmas Cracker at Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh

Christmas Cracker at Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Christmas Cracker 2019  at Murvagh

On a perfect morning for golf and with all the tee boxes fully loaded by 10:00am, our Christmas Cracker got off to a shotgun start with the majority of players feeling they had a realistic chance of victory – owing to the nature and fairness of the draw. With players divided according to their handicap categories, it was always going to be a tight affair and a special effort by Benny Gurren, Craig Loughman, Charlie Gallagher and Sean Gillespie saw them claim victory with a score of 60.1. In 2nd was Shaun Meehan, Barry Kennedy, Hugh Cassidy and Gerard Gallagher with 60.7. 3rd place was Bryan Crawford, Michael Hynes, Shane Browne and Liam McCrea with 60.9. Oliver Plunkett, Bernard O’Donnell, Liam Farren and Ray McGlinchey were 4th with 61.6.

Well done to all involved for making it a real festive occasion and to all the sponsors for their invaluable and continued support.

 

21st/22nd November

In the last competition before Christmas, Oliver Plunkett thrived off the shorter green markers to claim first over another man in form, Denis Nolan, when both finished on 39 pts. Great to see the recently returned Liam McCrea among the prizes again as he took 3rd on 38 pts. Gross prize went to Ryan Griffin with an incredible 37 pts playing off -1.

 

Upcoming Events

The 4 Ball Winter Scramble (Open competition) takes place on Monday 30th December. Entry is €35 per person (including meal afterwards).Please contact club to book your tee time.

Images: Murvagh Xmas Cracker prize winners

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie