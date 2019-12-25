"Being Irish, we just love misery" - memorable quote from the Donegal man eyeing up the Olympics

"Being Irish, we just love misery," that was the memorable quote from Donegal's Brendan Boyce shortly after he finished a super sixth in the 50k walk race at the World Championships in Doha back in September.

He produced a superb display and his comments afterwards were hugely upbeat.

Indeed, there is no doubt that he is hoping to get a medal at the Tokyo Olympics next year. That certainly is the aim.

