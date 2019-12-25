"Being Irish, we just love misery" - memorable quote from the Donegal man eyeing up the Olympics

Contact
Donegal's Brendan Boyce competes in the 50k walk
"Being Irish, we just love misery," that was the memorable quote from Donegal's Brendan Boyce shortly after he finished a super sixth in the 50k walk race at the World Championships in Doha back in September.
He produced a superb display and his comments afterwards were hugely upbeat.
Indeed, there is no doubt that he is hoping to get a medal at the Tokyo Olympics next year. That certainly is the aim.
So, what are his thoughts? This article in the Irish Independent makes for interesting reading. To see more click HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.