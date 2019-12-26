Termon minors make history by reaching the St Pauls Ulster club final

Termon minors created another piece of history as they defeated Kilcoo in the semi-final today to reach the Ulster Minor Club final.

They had just a point to spare at the finish - 2-4 to 1-6, but they can now look forward to the final on New Year's Day in Belfast where they will meet Derry champions, Lavey.

They laid the foundation for the win in the first half with goals from Bobby McGettigan and Conor Black to lead by 2-2 to 0-2 at half-time.

However, despite adding two points early in the second half from Conor Black and Aaron Reid, Trevor Alcorn's charges were put under pressure in the final quarter as Down champions Kilcoo stormed back into the contest with a goal of their own.

Termon were under severe pressure in those finals stages but limited Kilcoo to a few late points, keeping out the second goal.

They now hope to bridge a gap that goes back to 1992 - the last time Donegal won the Ulster minor club with Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon. Before that Killybegs won the tournament twice in 1984 and 1985, the only other Donegal winners.