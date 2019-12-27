Donegal warm up for Dr McKenna Cup with challenge win over Roscommon

While the rest of us were enjoying the Christmas turkey, the Donegal senior footballers and U-20 panel were preparing for upcoming games which take place in early January.

Declan Bonner's seniors had a warm-up game last weekend when they took on Roscommon in Ballyhaunis and came away with a win by some 10 points. Michael Langan and Eoghan McGettigan were to the fore in the scoring stakes.

They will begin their Dr McKenna Cup campaign in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday, January 5 when they entertain Monaghan.

They will follow that up with a trip to Celtic Park and a meeting with Rory Gallagher's Derry side the following Wednesday evening, January 8 with an 8 pm throw-in.

Both Monaghan and Derry will have games under their belts at that stage with Monaghan hosting Derry in the opening game on Sunday next, December 29 in the opening round of games.

Donegal's opening game in the Allianz National League division one is against Mayo on Saturday January 25 under lights in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Meanwhile, Shaun Paul Barrett will be preparing his U-20s for their opening competitive game on Saturday, January 4 when they travel to Celtic Park to take on Derry in the Leo Murphy Cup. The other teams involved in the Development competition include Roscommon, Mayo, Tyrone, Antrim, Down and Louth. Donegal's other games in their group are at home to Roscommon and away to Mayo.

One player who will be significantly missing from both panels for those games is MacCumhaills Oisin Gallen, who has suffered a recurrence of his shoulder injury.

Hopefully, his recovery will be quick. He joins a growing list of young players who are going to miss the early part of 2020 including Jason McGee, Kieran Gillespie and Conor Doherty.