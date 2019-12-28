MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Luke Keaney's bravery in telling his story as it is

Usually around this time of the year we reflect on what went on in the previous 12 months, we look over the successes and the failures and question whether we could have done any better than we did.

We acknowledge the work and commitment of all those involved and hope it can be maintained in the future. But I thought I would take a look at how we in Donegal, and indeed the GAA world in general, have taken the subject of player welfare and whether we are serious or not about the issue.

What prompted this was the treatment of Luke Keaney, which I will return to later in the article. However, just to say it’s been 31 years since I last played for Donegal and after hearing Luke tell his story on “Off the Ball” with Ger Gilroy, I questioned whether anything has changed for the players.

Before I go on, this is not a rant at the county board or any officials in Croke Park, many of whom carry out their duties for the love of the GAA and those that are paid are answerable to the members of the organisation. This is a question of culture. In achieving their five in-a-row this year, Jim Gavin pointed to the fact that 10 to 12 years ago the GAA in Dublin changed; they put a long term plan in place and one of the leading drivers in the plan was to change the culture. The change was not centred around winning, it was around the development of all those that were involved. From the top down everyone was going to be treated the same, no manager, coach, or any of the medical staff involved in any of the Dublin terms were to be paid; all players from underage to adults would be looked after the same, but they would be looked after off the field.

They employed coaches for every club; they put in place scholarships for players and anyone else that was involved within their set up either to re-educate themselves or to improve their lot, but always developing and improving their life circumstances.

Many might suggest that it is easy for Dublin to do so. They are surrounded by loads of opportunities; there is plenty of finance available. However, what stopped those at the top in doing what many other organisations have been accused off, squandering those opportunities.

Changing the “culture” within any organisation is not just a case of 'we're going to do this and that’s it'. It has to be done from the top and not by pushing people on but by bringing them on the journey and everyone has to be treated the same.

For many years we are being told that there is no place for the Gaelic Players' organisation, the players are well looked after; nothing can be done better. We have wellness plans, educational plans, the lot is there. Then a few years ago out of frustration the Club Players' Association sets up, fixtures and the times of the year the club player was expected to play was their major gripe.

Earlier this year both associations walked out of the fixtures forum set up by the GAA to see if there was a better way of improving the lot for players. They expressed, in different statements, that nothing was going to change, indeed it could get worse.

If we look at our own club championship this year where both the Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill players had to play three finals in 10 days; Naomh Conaill in winning the championship had to play four in 14 days; their U-21 players had to play eight games in seven weeks in the depth of winter. People can point to the two draws in the county finals as being the problem. However, that was not taken into consideration when U-21 players were asked to play on two free weekends between their Ulster fixtures. Surely those involved in looking after the welfare of the young lads had to see that and sometimes the very same young lads have to be protected from their over enthusiasm to play.

Then one evening coming home in the car as usual I listened to “Off the Ball” only to hear a Donegal voice, Luke Keaney starting to tell his story. He first togged out of Donegal as a 15-year-old, was part of the senior squad in 2014, never played for Donegal after that year; he finished playing for his club Four Masters in 2016. To put it into perspective he is now 27, he should be in his prime, not on a radio show talking about his struggles with persistent injury or how he had to go to the Gaelic Players' Association for help, and not a word from his own county board.

In the interview he talks openly about his struggles, dark days, coming to terms with the fact he will never have a kick around with his kids or grandkids, never getting the opportunity to experience playing with his club or county for so long; asking himself questions like how am I going to pay for all of this? Who is going to help me with rehab and what does the future hold for a twenty something that is going to have operations on both hips and will have this for the rest of his life?

He struggled with telling Ger Gilroy about the workload that was placed on him by all of his managers. At any time he could have six different coaches or managers, all looking for every ounce he had, no joined up thinking. He went on: “If you’re not training you're nobody." He went further by suggesting “when you’re not useful, you're thrown away.” Cold as it may seem, he is not the first player to experience that feeling, he won’t be the last.

In a recent Economic and Social Research Institute report on GAA players carried out in 2016, it shows the struggle that players have in balancing their choices both for careers and wanting to continue to play at the highest level. Indeed many are choosing careers that suit playing county level rather than the career that they would like to do or maybe what they are better suited to.

In order to maintain a certain fitness and energy levels, taking supplements is part and parcel of everyday life. However, very little information is out there for what happens when you're finished playing, or the after affects of taking such products.

In many cases their managers or coaches may not be aware of how many of these supplements players are taking. Once you're in the cocoon of a county squad, very little matters after that. Players put their life on hold to pursue this dream of wearing their county jersey.

Luke Keaney did that and look at the pain and suffering it has cost him, and I have no doubt given the same opportunity he would do it again, such is the pull of that dream.

In reflecting on what could be done better in terms of injury to young players coming through, in Luke’s case if he had been a professional sports person his injury or potential of injury would have been spotted early on and his training could have been changed. He suggested that players at a young age who come into county set ups have to be screened and training programmes to suit have to be put in place. It’s important to remember that no one programme fits all.

What was evident throughout the interview was the lack of the support coming from the county board. As I said at the top of the article, this is not a bashing exercise; personnel on boards change all the time, priorities change with different people coming in and of course the consistent problem with financing. But in 2019 not to have a structure in place shows that the culture that was evident before the Gaelic Players' Association came into being is still there and it needs to change. Support has to be put into place for players like Luke Keaney, both at county and club level. The association has a duty of care to its members.

It would be easy to suggest that the best thing about playing for Dublin is the success it brings, but if you get the opportunity to talk to the players they will tell you something different and while we acknowledge the achievements of players on the field, we need to look deeper. While Michael Murphy was once again Donegal’s outstanding player on the field in 2019, Luke Keaney is by far the most outstanding player off it, for the bravery in telling his story and his constant fight to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen down the road to someone else.

Have a peaceful Christmas and hopefully 2020 will put a smile on all our faces.