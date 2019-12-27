THE SPORTING DIARY: A year of highs and might-have-beens for Donegal

With the Christmas turkey behind us we have just days left in the year and we also come to the end of a glorious decade for Donegal GAA.

As for 2019 - its remarkable how far expectation has come when speaking of Donegal, that winning a Division Two league and taking home the Anglo Celt Cup was not sufficient to recall the year as a major success.

That's because our championship season did not get us past the Super 8s stage for the second year in-a-row. The defeat to Mayo in Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar on the August Bank Holiday Saturday left a sour taste in the final game of the year.

But overall it has to be regarded as a good year. There were mitigating factors in the defeat at the hands of Mayo. An unprecedented run of injuries was a major contributing factor. The loss (before or during the game) of Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Neil McGee, Jason McGee, Frank McGlynn and Paddy McGrath was always going to leave it an uphill struggle.

But it shone a light on what Donegal have to do if they want to compete at the semi-final stage in 2020. The panel has to be able to cope with all eventualities.

Looking through the fabulous statistics provided by An tAth Seán Ó Gallchóir in the Donegal GAA Yearbook there are some pointers for followers of the game in the county. Michael Murphy played just 10 games in Donegal colours in 2019, yet remains the driving force behind the team.

Hugh McFadden stepped into the captain's role for the early part of the season and really grew into the role, playing in all 18 games the county played. Jamie Brennan and Niall O'Donnell were the only other two players to play a part in every game. Brennan was on fire in the Ulster Championship but then picked up an injury prior to the start of the Super 8 game against Meath in Ballybofey and just couldn't get into the same rhythm in those final games. But with Patrick McBrearty only returning from injury for the championship, Brennan finished a credible second top scorer with 6-37, just a point behind Michael Murphy with 4-44.

The year will be remembered as the last season in a Donegal jersey for Frank McGlynn. And what a career he had. His legacy, not just the way he performed for Donegal, but the way he carried himself as a human being, will live in the memory for a long time.

Those of us of an older vintage were always impressed by the popularity with which the 1992 All-Ireland winning team were held and the way they carried themselves in retirement. However, the same is becoming very true of the 2012 team. Along with Frank McGlynn, David Walsh was honoured with his 'retirement jacket' at the annual banquet this year and the Naomh Brid man can also be commended for his 'class' and 'humility' when being honoured.

The year 2019 brings an end to the most successful ever decade enjoyed by Donegal GAA. In a feature (carried elsewhere in this issue) Fr Seán also put together a complete run-down of honours won by Donegal players at football (mens and ladies), hurling, schools and Scór over the decade and it makes very impressive reading.

If Donegal can match it during the next decade, then it is going to be a busy time for all involved.

THIRD ALL-STAR

It was fitting in 2019 that our captain and talisman Michael Murphy picked up a third All-Star. It was telling that he just played 10 games and maybe there was a lesson to be learned in giving him the early part of the season off. He seemed to be completely free from injury and when Murphy is firing on all cylinders Donegal always have a chance.

There will be a temptation to have him ready for Mayo in the National League opener at the end of January but hopefully he will be used sparingly so that he is fresh for Tyrone in May. Maybe the four home games might be enough for the Glenswilly man in the league.

Neil McGee missed out on the final games of the Super 8s for Donegal but has signed on for another year for the county. The Gaoth Dobhair man reached a number of personal high points during the year, overtaking Colm Anthony McFadden in appearances for the county (178) and he sits top of the senior championship appearances for the county on 70. (But Michael Murphy is just three behind on 67 with a few years in hand!)

HOPES FOR 2020

The big hope for Donegal for 2020 is that they get their best players fit and healthy. It was interesting to note from Fr Seán's stats that Jason McGee played 17 of Donegal's 18 games last year. Hopefully, he will be back and injury free by the end of the league.

The same sentiment is expressed when talking of Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Oisin Gallen. We have plenty to look forward to - exciting other young players such as Stephen McMenamin, Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Niall O'Donnell and U-20s Peadar Mogan and Paddy Dolan have the chance to make their mark.

There has been an influx of 'new' players to training in recent weeks, some of them returning after taking a year out. Others, like Conor O'Donnell, have performed well at club level and are getting a deserved opportunity.

If Donegal's players can stay healthy and they can find three or four more to step up to the required standard, then we can look forward with realistic chances of making that semi-final trip to Croke Park in August. I know that winning Ulster for a third year in-a-row would be the perfect start to the summer, but making the All-Ireland semi-finals has to be the big aim for 2020.