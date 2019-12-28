DONAL REID COLUMN: 2019: Brexit; climate change and Donegal retain Ulster

The year 2019 was an unremarkable year with the drawn-out saga of Brexit and the tiring tirade of ‘climate change’ propaganda but in Gaelic football, 2019 will down in history as the year that the first ever five-in-a-row All-Ireland Senior Championship was achieved.

Our farmers came under severe pressure in respect of beef with environmental alarmists suggesting that cows wear nappies to save the planet. Donegal Gaelic footballers got the season up and running in the McKenna Cup. Declan Bonner used many of his peripheral players in this competition in preparation for the National League.

On 27th January Donegal opened their campaign with an away victory against Clare. The experimental rule of three consecutive hand passes was dropped before the league started. January was also the month when Ulster Junior Club Champions Red Hughs were beaten by Easkey in the All-Ireland semi-final.

February saw our senior inter-county team luckily beating Meath but losing to Tipperary and Fermanagh. Our senior ladies team pulled off a shock result against reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin. Gweedore’s club heroics came to an end against eventual All-Ireland champions Corofin.

On February 7th, 35,000 nurses took to the picket line for the third time in nine days. Nurses are angels in disguise and shouldn’t have to strike. I hope that their demands were met and that their salary reflect the tremendous and often unappreciated work that they do. Heath Minister Simon Harris comes under pressure on many fronts including the spiralling costs of the new National Children’s Hospital. On February 20th, A Sinn Féin-tabled no confidence motion in Health Minister Simon Harris was defeated in a Dáil vote by 58 votes to 53 with 40 abstentions.

March and Spring gave new life to the Donegal team. Victories over Armagh, Cork and Kildare ensured a place in the Division 2 League Final and promotion to Division 1. Donegal beat Meath in the final on March 30th to set up a positive challenge for championship glory in the summer.

On March 15th, thousands of students took part in school strikes and demonstrations around the country in protest at what they said was Government inaction on climate change. March also saw GAA banning sponsorship of gambling. Spring proper began with April showers, a month that was totally devoted to club football. Patrick McBrearty after a long-term injury, once again lined out for his club Kilcar which was brilliant news for all Donegal GAA supporters.

On April 7th, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 in Killybegs was detected by the Irish National Seismic Network, probably as a result of Patrick McBrearty’s return to football. Naomh Colmcille from Newtowncunningham was found to be in breach of GAA rules by the Donegal County Board in relation to a charity event. It was a public relation disaster for the GAA. Irish soccer’s president John Delaney was also in hot water and stepped aside from his post.

On May 10th, Ireland became only the second country in the world to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency. Well done Ireland! We were on the global radar again ten days later when we welcomed Britain's Prince Charles and his beautiful wife, Camila for a two-day visit. On 26th May, Donegal got their ulster Championship campaign underway with a victory over Fermanagh. Days before, former Donegal history-making captain, Anthony Molloy became a Donegal County Councillor.

After beating Tyrone in the Ulster final, Donegal went to win their second successive Ulster title with a victory Cavan on June 8th. It was the county’s 8th final in nine years. The qualifiers proved a stumbling block for our team. A draw against Kerry and a defeat to Mayo sealed our fate. Still, it was a tremendous year for Donegal. At the end of August, Dublin made GAA history when they won the five-in-a-row against Kerry. Naomh Conaill won the senior Donegal championship on Wednesday October 30th after three games. They lost the Ulster final on December 1st to Kilcoo of Down.

On the GAA front, it was a very satisfactory year for Donegal’s inter-county senior team and the clubs of Naomh Conaill, St. Nauls and Buncrana.

I would like to finish 2019 with a wee story about the bog. Since the extinction rebellion movement want to ban us from taking turf from our bogs, this story may never be told again. During one early summer’s day about 50 years ago, Jimmy needed to buy a new turf spade. He headed off on his bicycle five miles away to the nearest town. This was a big day out for Jimmy. While buying his turf spade in the town’s only hardware store, Jimmy noticed a shiny bottle on one of the shelves behind the shop assistant. “What’s that shiny thing there”? asked Jimmy of the assistant. “Oh, that’s a flask and is new on the market” replied the assistant. “What does it do”? inquired Jimmy. “Well” said the assistant “It keeps hot things hot and cold things cold”. Jimmy was intrigued with this flask, so he bought one. He tied the flask and turf spade to the saddle of the bike, headed for the pub for a few and made for home a few hours later. Early the next morning Jimmy and his neighbour Dinny set out for the bog. Jimmy was delighted with his new turf spade. At 10am both men stopped for their morning break. As they sat down, Jimmy produced the brand-new shiny flask. “What’s that”? inquired Dinny. “It’s a flask” answered Jimmy. “And what does it do”? asked. “Well, it’s a great job because it keeps hot things hot and cold things cold” answered Jimmy. “And what do have in it”? Dinny inquired. Jimmy replied, “A cup of tae and a choc ice”!

Happy New Year