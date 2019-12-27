A decade of GAA glory for Donegal - 2010 to 2019

Contact
In one of his contributions to the 2019 Donegal GAA Yearbook Fr Seán charts the most successful ever decade in Donegal's GAA history as only Fr Seán can . . .
FOOTBALL/PEIL
All-Ireland S.F.C. 2012
All-Ireland Vocational Schools’ F.C. 2011
Masters F.C. 2019
N.F.L. Division 2 2011, 2019
Ulster S.F.C. 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019
Dr. McKenna Cup 2010, 2018
Ulster U-21 F.C. 2010, 2017
Ulster M.F.C. 2014, 2016
Ulster M.F.L. 2014, 2015, 2016
Ulster Vocational Schools’ F.C. 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
Jim McGuigan Cup (U-17) 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019
Buncrana Cup (U-16) 2012, 2013, 2018
McPartlan U-21 Cup 2016
HURLING/IOMÁINT
Nicky Rackard Cup 2013, 2018
Lory Meagher Cup 2011
All-Ireland U21 C H.C. 2015, 2016, 2017
National Hurling League Div 3A 2014, 2017
Ulster S.H. Shield 2016
Ulster M.H. Shield 2016
Ulster M.H. League Div 2 2010
Senior Football games played by Dún na nGall 2010-19 = 166 (won 92 – lost 63 – drew 11)
Michael Murphy played in 131 of them.
Frank McGlynn played in 127 of them.
Neil McGee played in 123 of them.
Paddy McGrath played in 106 of them.
Leo McLoone played in 102 of them.
LADIES FOOTBALL –
PEIL NA MBAN
All-Ireland Intermediate F.C. 2010
All-Ireland U-21 B F.C. 2015
National Football League Division 2 2010, 2016
Ulster S.F.C. 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Ulster I.F.C. 2010
Ulster M.F.C. 2010, 2013, 2014
Ulster U-16 F.C. 2018
Ulster U-21 B F.C. 2015
Ulster U-14 B F.C. 2015
Ulster U-14 C F.C. 2018
CLUBS – Clubanna
Fir
Ulster S.F.C. 2018 (Gaoth Dobhair)
Ulster J.F.C. 2017 (Naomh Colmcille) 2018 (Aodh Rua, Cúil nagCuirdín)
Ulster U-21 F.C. 2017 (Gaoth Dobhair)
Ulster U-16 F.C. 2016 (N. Adhamhnán)
Ulster U-15 Ógspórt 2014 (N. Adhamhnán)
Iomáint
Ulster J.H.C. 2014 (Beart), 2017 (Setanta)
Mná
All-Ireland S.F.C. 2014 (An Tearmann)
Ulster S.F.C. 2010 (An Tearmann), 2014 (An Tearmann)
ALL-STARS/RÉALTA
Fir
2011 Neil McGee – Kevin Cassidy – Karl Lacey
2012 Paul Durcan – Neil McGee – Karl Lacey – Frank McGlynn – Neil Gallagher – Mark McHugh – Michael Murphy – Colm A. McFadden.
2014 Paul Durcan, Neil McGee, Neil Gallagher, Michael Murphy.
2016 Ryan McHugh
2018 Ryan McHugh
Mná
2010 Yvonne McMonagle
2017 Ciara Hegarty – Niamh Hegarty
2018 Treasa Doherty
INTERNATIONAL RULES – IRELAND V AUSTRALIA / RIALACHA IDIRNÁISIÚNTA
2010 Michael Murphy
2011 Michael Murphy – Karl Lacey – Neil McGee
2013 Michael Murphy – Patrick McBrearty – Neil McGee
2014 Michael Murphy (capt) – Neil McGee
2015 Patrick McBrearty
2017 Michael Murphy
INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – ULSTER VICTORIES/BUANNA ULADH
Fir
2012 Neil McGee – Karl Lacey – Rory Kavanagh
2013 Éamon McGee – Mark McHugh – Michael Murphy
Mná
2010 Yvonne McMonagle – Ciara Hegarty – Eilish Ward – Aoífe McDonald
2012 Geraldine McLaughlin – Ciara Hegarty – Aoife McDonald
2013 Geraldine McLaughlin – Eilish Ward
2014 Karen Feeney – Kate Keeney
2015 Geraldine McLaughlin – Ciara Hegarty – Aoife McDonald – Niamh Hegarty – Laura Gallagher
2016 Yvonne McMonagle – Ciara Hegarty – Treasa Doherty – Niamh Hegarty – Laura Gallager – Katy Herron – Deirdre Foley
Managers/Bainisteoirí Dhún na nGall
2010 John Joe Doherty
2011 Jim McGuinness
2015 Rory Gallagher
2018 Declan Bonner
COMÓRTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHATA – NÁISIÚNTA
Fir
Sinsir
2011 (Cloich Cheannfhaola)
2012 (Gaoth Dobhair)
2013 (Gaoth Dobhair)
2014 (Cill Chartha)
2015 (N. Conall)
2016 (N. Conall)
Sóisir
2011 (N. Muire)
2012 (An Tearmann)
2013 (Gaeil Fhánada)
2016 (Na Dúnaibh)
2017 (N. Náille)
2018 (Na Dúnaibh)
2019 (Na Dúnaibh)
Mná
Sinsir
2010-11-12-13-14-15 (6) An Tearmann
2018 Gleann Fhinne
Idirmheánach
2017 N. Conall
2018 Baile na nGallóglach
Sóisir
2012 Gaoth Dobhair
2013 Gaoth Dobhair
2018 Na Dúnaibh
SCÓR NA NÓG – CRAOBH NA HÉIREANN
2014, 2017 N. Columba (Tráth
na gCeist)
SCÓR SINSEAR – CRAOBH NA HÉIREANN
2017 Gaoth Dobhair (Nuachleas)
SCHOOLS /COLLEGES
Tríú Leibhéal
Trench Cup
2019 LYIT
Dara Leibhéal (bearnaíocha anseo!)
McLarnon Cup (U-19)
2014 St. Eunan’s, LK.
Markey Cup (U-19)
2014 Carrick V.S.
2015 Carrick V.S.
2016 Abbey V.S. Donegal T.
2017 Col. Cholmcille, Ballyshannon
2018 Carndonagh C.S.
O’Doherty Cup
2018 Coláiste Ailigh, L.C.
Arthurs Cup (U-16 ½ )
2014 PCC, An Fál Carrach
2016 Carrick V.S.
2017 St. Columba’s Stranorlar
2018 Loreto, Milford
Corn Chúchulainn
2014 Magh Ene, Bundoran
2015 Killybegs, V.S.
Treanor Cup
2016 St. Eunan’s
2018 St. Eunan’s
McDevitt Cup
2016 PCC
Corn Cholmcille
2010 St. Eunan’s
Corn Loch an Iúir
2019 Abbey VS, Donegal Town
Cailíní
Faoi - 20B
2011 Loreto L.C.
Faoi - 20C
2019 Coláiste Ailigh, L.C.
Faoi - 16
2011 St. Columba’s Glenties
Faoi - 16
2016 Coláiste Ailigh, L.C.
