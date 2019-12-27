A decade of GAA glory for Donegal - 2010 to 2019

In one of his contributions to the 2019 Donegal GAA Yearbook Fr Seán charts the most successful ever decade in Donegal's GAA history as only Fr Seán can . . .

FOOTBALL/PEIL

All-Ireland S.F.C. 2012

All-Ireland Vocational Schools’ F.C. 2011

Masters F.C. 2019

N.F.L. Division 2 2011, 2019

Ulster S.F.C. 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019

Dr. McKenna Cup 2010, 2018

Ulster U-21 F.C. 2010, 2017

Ulster M.F.C. 2014, 2016

Ulster M.F.L. 2014, 2015, 2016

Ulster Vocational Schools’ F.C. 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014

Jim McGuigan Cup (U-17) 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019

Buncrana Cup (U-16) 2012, 2013, 2018

McPartlan U-21 Cup 2016

HURLING/IOMÁINT

Nicky Rackard Cup 2013, 2018

Lory Meagher Cup 2011

All-Ireland U21 C H.C. 2015, 2016, 2017

National Hurling League Div 3A 2014, 2017

Ulster S.H. Shield 2016

Ulster M.H. Shield 2016

Ulster M.H. League Div 2 2010

Senior Football games played by Dún na nGall 2010-19 = 166 (won 92 – lost 63 – drew 11)

Michael Murphy played in 131 of them.

Frank McGlynn played in 127 of them.

Neil McGee played in 123 of them.

Paddy McGrath played in 106 of them.

Leo McLoone played in 102 of them.

LADIES FOOTBALL –

PEIL NA MBAN

All-Ireland Intermediate F.C. 2010

All-Ireland U-21 B F.C. 2015

National Football League Division 2 2010, 2016

Ulster S.F.C. 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019

Ulster I.F.C. 2010

Ulster M.F.C. 2010, 2013, 2014

Ulster U-16 F.C. 2018

Ulster U-21 B F.C. 2015

Ulster U-14 B F.C. 2015

Ulster U-14 C F.C. 2018

CLUBS – Clubanna

Fir

Ulster S.F.C. 2018 (Gaoth Dobhair)

Ulster J.F.C. 2017 (Naomh Colmcille) 2018 (Aodh Rua, Cúil nagCuirdín)

Ulster U-21 F.C. 2017 (Gaoth Dobhair)

Ulster U-16 F.C. 2016 (N. Adhamhnán)

Ulster U-15 Ógspórt 2014 (N. Adhamhnán)

Iomáint

Ulster J.H.C. 2014 (Beart), 2017 (Setanta)

Mná

All-Ireland S.F.C. 2014 (An Tearmann)

Ulster S.F.C. 2010 (An Tearmann), 2014 (An Tearmann)

ALL-STARS/RÉALTA

Fir

2011 Neil McGee – Kevin Cassidy – Karl Lacey

2012 Paul Durcan – Neil McGee – Karl Lacey – Frank McGlynn – Neil Gallagher – Mark McHugh – Michael Murphy – Colm A. McFadden.

2014 Paul Durcan, Neil McGee, Neil Gallagher, Michael Murphy.

2016 Ryan McHugh

2018 Ryan McHugh

Mná

2010 Yvonne McMonagle

2017 Ciara Hegarty – Niamh Hegarty

2018 Treasa Doherty

INTERNATIONAL RULES – IRELAND V AUSTRALIA / RIALACHA IDIRNÁISIÚNTA

2010 Michael Murphy

2011 Michael Murphy – Karl Lacey – Neil McGee

2013 Michael Murphy – Patrick McBrearty – Neil McGee

2014 Michael Murphy (capt) – Neil McGee

2015 Patrick McBrearty

2017 Michael Murphy

INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – ULSTER VICTORIES/BUANNA ULADH

Fir

2012 Neil McGee – Karl Lacey – Rory Kavanagh

2013 Éamon McGee – Mark McHugh – Michael Murphy

Mná

2010 Yvonne McMonagle – Ciara Hegarty – Eilish Ward – Aoífe McDonald

2012 Geraldine McLaughlin – Ciara Hegarty – Aoife McDonald

2013 Geraldine McLaughlin – Eilish Ward

2014 Karen Feeney – Kate Keeney

2015 Geraldine McLaughlin – Ciara Hegarty – Aoife McDonald – Niamh Hegarty – Laura Gallagher

2016 Yvonne McMonagle – Ciara Hegarty – Treasa Doherty – Niamh Hegarty – Laura Gallager – Katy Herron – Deirdre Foley

Managers/Bainisteoirí Dhún na nGall

2010 John Joe Doherty

2011 Jim McGuinness

2015 Rory Gallagher

2018 Declan Bonner



COMÓRTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHATA – NÁISIÚNTA

Fir

Sinsir

2011 (Cloich Cheannfhaola)

2012 (Gaoth Dobhair)

2013 (Gaoth Dobhair)

2014 (Cill Chartha)

2015 (N. Conall)

2016 (N. Conall)

Sóisir

2011 (N. Muire)

2012 (An Tearmann)

2013 (Gaeil Fhánada)

2016 (Na Dúnaibh)

2017 (N. Náille)

2018 (Na Dúnaibh)

2019 (Na Dúnaibh)

Mná

Sinsir

2010-11-12-13-14-15 (6) An Tearmann

2018 Gleann Fhinne

Idirmheánach

2017 N. Conall

2018 Baile na nGallóglach

Sóisir

2012 Gaoth Dobhair

2013 Gaoth Dobhair

2018 Na Dúnaibh

SCÓR NA NÓG – CRAOBH NA HÉIREANN

2014, 2017 N. Columba (Tráth

na gCeist)

SCÓR SINSEAR – CRAOBH NA HÉIREANN

2017 Gaoth Dobhair (Nuachleas)



SCHOOLS /COLLEGES

Tríú Leibhéal

Trench Cup

2019 LYIT

Dara Leibhéal (bearnaíocha anseo!)

McLarnon Cup (U-19)

2014 St. Eunan’s, LK.

Markey Cup (U-19)

2014 Carrick V.S.

2015 Carrick V.S.

2016 Abbey V.S. Donegal T.

2017 Col. Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

2018 Carndonagh C.S.

O’Doherty Cup

2018 Coláiste Ailigh, L.C.

Arthurs Cup (U-16 ½ )

2014 PCC, An Fál Carrach

2016 Carrick V.S.

2017 St. Columba’s Stranorlar

2018 Loreto, Milford

Corn Chúchulainn

2014 Magh Ene, Bundoran

2015 Killybegs, V.S.

Treanor Cup

2016 St. Eunan’s

2018 St. Eunan’s

McDevitt Cup

2016 PCC

Corn Cholmcille

2010 St. Eunan’s

Corn Loch an Iúir

2019 Abbey VS, Donegal Town

Cailíní

Faoi - 20B

2011 Loreto L.C.

Faoi - 20C

2019 Coláiste Ailigh, L.C.

Faoi - 16

2011 St. Columba’s Glenties

Faoi - 16

2016 Coláiste Ailigh, L.C.