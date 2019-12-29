Dr. McKenna Cup: Full-time result from game in Donegal's group involving Monaghan and Derry.

Donegal are not in action until next week, but the Dr. McKenna is up and running and were a number of games on today.

Former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher saw his Derry side led Monaghan 0-8 to 1-4 at half time in their Section A game in Inniskeen but ended up losing 1-17 to 0-14.

This is Donegal's group, with Declan Bonner's side in action next Sunday against Monaghan in Ballybofey.

Aaron Mulligan starred with a goal and four points as the Farney men dominated the second half.

Elsewhere, Armagh cruised past Cavan with the seeds for victory sown in the first half as they went on to win by 2-17 to 1-13.

A late Liam Kerr goal sealed Down's comfortable 1-11 to 0-7 victory over Fermanagh in Section B.