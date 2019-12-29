Dr. McKenna Cup: Full-time result from game in Donegal's group involving Monaghan and Derry.

Contact
Donegal will be in action next week
Donegal are not in action until next week, but the Dr. McKenna is up and running and were a number of games on today.
Former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher saw his Derry side led Monaghan 0-8 to 1-4 at half time in their Section A game in Inniskeen but ended up losing 1-17 to 0-14.
This is Donegal's group, with Declan Bonner's side in action next Sunday against Monaghan in Ballybofey.
Aaron Mulligan starred with a goal and four points as the Farney men dominated the second half.
Elsewhere, Armagh cruised past Cavan with the seeds for victory sown in the first half as they went on to win by 2-17 to 1-13.
A late Liam Kerr goal sealed Down's comfortable 1-11 to 0-7 victory over Fermanagh in Section B.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.