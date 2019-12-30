Donegal soccer club's grounds targeted by vandals

An appeal for information has been made after an incident of vandalism at the grounds of a Donegal League club.

Windows were smashed on the dressing rooms at the home of Glenree United FC near Carrigart.

A smashed window in the dressing rooms at Glenree United FC

A post on the club's Facebook page shows the damage caused and club members are appealing for information. They say at least €200 worth of damage was caused in the incident which occurred some time between 6pm on Saturday, December 28 and 4pm on Sunday, December 29.

"The criminal damage has been reported to the Gardai," the post read.

"If anyone has any information please could you provide to the Gardai in Carrigart/Milford.

"It is our changing-room windows this time. Next time it could be someone's house.