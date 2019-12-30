Cockhill Celtic's Friel to put travel plans on hold in favour of cup tilt

Cockhill Celtic front man Garbhan Friel is set to extend his stay in Donegal in a bid to help his side reach the quarter finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

The Buncrana native returned from Australia earlier this month for a prolonged visit, and says he was gutted his international clearance didn't come through in time for him to play the last 16 replay against Midleton and the Ulster Senior League match against Fanad.

The 29-year-old was due to head back Down Under on January 10, but with the all-important clash against Dublin outfit Kilnamanagh scheduled for January 12, he says he's inclined to hang around a bit longer.

He told Donegal Live: "I finished with the job in Sydney and I'm moving to Melbourne when I go back. There's an option there for a job, but it's not tied down, so I could move the date back a bit.

"If I thought there was a chance I could do my bit against Kilnamanagh then I'm definitely up for that.

"Cockhill have always been judged on their intermediate cup record. There's always been that question mark there and I would love to help the boys prove themselves."

And, having been denied the chance to play so far because of red tape, Friel says he's itching to pull on the green and white hoops once more.

"I was playing for a side called West Ryde Rovers in Australia," he said, "and though they were decent, there wouldn't have been that same standard and level of professionalism you get at Cockhill.

"It was only coming back to Cockhill this time that I realised just how much I've missed it. There's a good pace to the training and you can really see how much the younger players have improved.

"There's a real hunger there with them, and after beating Midleton there's a belief they can go all the way - I would really love to be a part of that in some way.

"Gavin (Cullen) and I have talked, and I'm hoping to get a bit of game time in the league match the week before so I can sharpen myself up.

"I scored a few goals for West Ryde and still feel I have plenty more in me - and the intermediate cup match would be the perfect chance to do it."