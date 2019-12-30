Greencastle FC gearing up for mighty Michaels clash

St Michael's will be soon be coming to Chapel Lane to take on Greencastle FC in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Tipperary heavyweights - the current holders of the trophy - will land in Ballybrack on January 12 to take on the Greeks.

Though they have the home advantage, there are few who would tip a Greencastle victory, but manager Kevin McLaughlin insists his squad will be playing with the belief they can win.

He told Donegal Live: "If you look back to the team we beat in the last round, Mervue United, they were 33-1 to win the competition outright and we weren't even in the betting at that stage.

"I'm delighted we got St Michael's as they are arguably the best junior team in the country, but I think we showed against Mervue we can still beat anyone on our day.

"We're going to go into the game believing we can win."

And, if they pull a result out of the bag, not only will they have claimed a massive scalp, but they will progress to the last 16 of the prestigious tournament for the first ever time.

"This is our third time in four years getting to this stage," said McLaughlin, "and there's no doubt about it we would love to go further.

"If we do get a result it will be the biggest shock of the round for sure, but the boys were buzzing when St Michael's were pulled out of the hat because they want to put themselves up against the very best."

And there will likely be added impetus for the Greeks now that their hopes of retaining the Inishowen premier league crown look dead in the water.

Said McLaughlin: "After losing to Culdaff in early December I can categorically state that the candle has been blown out as regards our title hopes.

"We went into that match completely complacent and we paid the price. But it was good to go out and play Carn the following week because we came back from behind three times and that showing that sort of resilience may stand to us against Michael's.

"I told the boys to enjoy the Christmas break but just to be mindful that there's a massive game coming up in January.

"We've only missed one training session over the holiday, and we'll have a league fixture this weekend, so we should be ready for them."