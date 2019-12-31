Lavey to provide tough opposition for Termon in Ulster Minor Club final

Termon minors will continue their amazing journey tomorrow (New Year's Day) when they take on Derry champions, Lavey in the final of the St Paul's Ulster Minor Club Tournament final at Shaws Road, Belfast (1 pm)

In their first venture into Ulster, Trevor Alcorn's charges have done Donegal proud, reaching the final through the preliminary round path with wins over Silverbridge (Armagh), Emyvale (Monaghan) and Kilcoo (Down).

In the tournment which has been running since 1982 only two Donegal clubs have been successful - Killybegs in 1984 and 1985 and Aodh Ruadh in 1992. Donegal's record in the tournament has been poor.

St Eunans reached the final in 1993 and 2015; while Killybegs and Aodh Ruadh were defeated in finals in 2005 and 1990 respectively.

Termon's opponents on Wednesday, Lavey navigated their way to the final with victory over 2017 champions Enniskillen on the Sunday before Christmas.

The Derry champions controlled the game from start to finish but went 22 second-half minutes without a score before a Matthew Downey free eased any slight concerns.

The Derry side are powered by the Downeys, a name synonymous with Derry and Lavey for many years.

Termon were champions in Donegal for the first time in their history when they defeated Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal decider.

It's a measure of their talent that after winning a first Donegal title that they have made it to the Ulster final at their first attempt.

What makes it more impressive is that all but three of the team are underage again next year.

There will be a mass exodus from the parish through the Glenshane Pass tomorrow and if Termon can bring back the Jimmy McConville cup then it would have to be regarded as the perfect end to a glorious decade for the GAA in the county.