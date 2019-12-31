ULSTER MINOR CLUB FINAL: It's all about the performance says Alcorn

Terrific Termon minors are walking in the shadow of Paradise.

And even if they lose to Lavey in next Wednesday’s Ulster Minor Club final, they will always be immortal in their native heath.

For they have already made history on two counts; one by taking their first ever county minor title and secondly by reaching their first ever provincial final.

Those achievements will make them truly special anyway, according to their passionate and candid team manager Trevor Alcorn.

As a player he always left everything out on the field of battle, and he has certainly inspired a special group of young men that also includes his own son Jack Alcorn.

Trevor’s charges have already beaten Silverbridge of Armagh, Emyvale of Monaghan and most notably Kilcoo which has earned them the right to face off with the Downey-powered Lavey, who will be favourites and Trevor is well aware of the serious challenge they face.

“It is a brilliant achievement and a great honour for Termon to be in the final.

“When we won in Donegal there were no great thoughts of the Ulster competition but game by game the interest is growing, and we will have great support in Belfast on Wednesday.

“We had a tough battle with Silverbridge in the first match and then Emyvale and then the really big one was beating Kilcoo to get to the final.

“We have a young team and there are only three or four players who are 18, all the rest are under 17.

“Beating Kilcoo, they are an iconic side in Ulster who have success running through their club but our club has never won a senior Championship so this victory means so very much to Termon.

“It was great to be able to match their quality and we did respect them and found out who their key players were and we feared them but we played very well.”

And one of Trevor’s main men is his own son Jack, who is treated no differently than anyone else and he comes from a hardy clan who served Termon so well for so many years.

“He is a good worker and he gets no special treatment.

“I do be a bit sore on him because you don’t want to be biased at all.”

Termon have a big team with Bobbie McGettigan, Ryan McFadden, Stephen McDaid, Aaron Reid, Jack Alcorn and Jamie Grant all over six feet.

“Yes we have physique, something we never had in Termon.”

So how did Four Masters get the better of them in the League final last week?

“We were more focused on Ulster but we still wanted to go out and win it.

“It was nice to have that luxury but we had boys who could not get off work on that Saturday but we were not undermining the League and Four Masters deserved to win it.

“We were minus Marty Steele, Michael Trearty with work and Adam McElwaine was down the country and Aaron Reid, Brian McGettigan and Kevin McGettigan were out with injury.”

But they will need all hands on board as they face the formidable challenge of Lavey.

“The Downeys are a huge threat and we played them at an U-10 Blitz years ago and we lost to them by a few points in the final.

“Matthew, Enda and Callum Downey are serious players and they have a few McGurks as well.

“They all have the ability to get on the ball and look up and have great skill.

“They are steeped in quality and Henry and Seamus Downey are never too far away from them.

“They are well drilled, smart and are very self-confident.

“Lavey have a great defence, are very hard to break down so we face a huge task.”

“They expect to win and that is a quality and if you have confidence it gives you a belief that you can win in any circumstances and that is a great asset for any team.”

But Termon are also growing in confidence especially after beating Kilcoo.

“They are at the top in their age group and they will take that into the final.”

When he is asked if they can beat Lavey he replies:

“I never put the cart before the horse.

“I would not be overly annoyed if our team got beaten if they performed well.

“I am more concerned with the performance and there is nothing worse than a team getting beat and they don’t perform on the day.

“That goes for Lavey too, but if Termon performs to the best of their ability and with their hearts too, then I won’t be concerned with the result.

“I will be over the moon if they win and if they perform to their ability it will take a very good team to beat them.”