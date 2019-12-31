Lifford Strabane AC busy over Christmas period at 5k and at North West Indoor Games in Athlone

The Christmas holiday festivities were in full swing, Lifford Strabane AC members continued to race through it, many finishing a very successful racing year off on a high with a well deserving PB or category prize. Personal Bests (Pbs) and category prizes are very much welcomed by athletes anytime of the year, to achieve them in the final days of the racing year brings feelings of great satisfaction to these athletes. It’s the just rewards for all those athletes that trained consistently throughout the year and it lays down markers for fresh goals and challenges for them to focus on in the coming 2020 season.

On St Stephens Day, Wed 26th Dec, at the 34th Greencastle 5mile Road Race were a total of 862 runners/walkers took to the very damp starting line at this ever-popular race. This road race is famous for the “Hill” between the 3 & 4 mile marker with a sign announcing “It’s only a hill, get over it!!” Lifford Strabane AC athletes were amongst this large contingent of race goers with master athlete & National Marathon Medal recipient Michael Duncan leading his club mates to the finish line in a superb time 34:00, placing 2nd in the M55+ Category. Sean Carlin was next to finish for the club in 38:28 following closely behind was Dominic Carlin finishing in 38:44.

On the same day at the annual St Stephen’s Day 5k hosted by Finn Valley AC with a total of 501 walkers/runners taking to the start line. Lifford Strabane AC’s juvenile athlete Orlaith McCrory finished in a time of 22:57 to take 2nd place in the Girls U15 Category. Well done Orlaith.

On Sat 28th Dec, club athletes and siblings Alan and Jaime McGinley made the worthwhile trip to the Northwest Indoor Games in Athlone. Both athletes had a very successful day at the games resulting in 3 gold medals. Juvenile athlete Jaime took Gold in both the 600ms race & high jump whilst Alan took Gold in the 800m’s race! Well done Jaime and Alan. Great finish to the season.

Sun 29th Dec Aghyaran St Davog’s 5k run & 4k walk was supported by 172 runners/walkers. Lifford Strabane AC was represented by two club athletes at this race. Senior Male athlete Conor McLaughlin finished 7th overall in a great time of 19:15 with juvenile athlete Orlaigh McCrory placing 1st in the Girls U16 Category in a time of 22:29! Well done to both athletes & congrats to Orlaith on her category win.

Other news:

Couch to 5K Programme commencing Tuesday 7th January 2020. Training will be on both Tuesday & Thursday evenings lasting for 5 wks.

Lifford Strabane AC 5k Spring Series commences on Sunday 12th at 10am in Carrigans, Co. Donegal. Technical top for all whom register for ALL 3 RACES!! See you at the start line. You know you want to.

Training resumes for Adults on Tues 7th & Thurs 9th Jan 2019 at 6:45pm all past, present and future members welcomed.

Training for juvenile members past, present & future on Monday 6th January 2019 at 6:30pm sharp.

Well done to all who competed over the course of the week. Congratulations to all athletes that ran personal bests, medal recipients and category winners.

As 2019 nears an end and we reflect on our achievements as a club, a special acknowledgement is a must to all our club coaches and volunteers whom unselfishly devote their time to coaching and instilling confidence alongside self-belief in each of our athletes to succeed and perform to the very best of their abilities and believing in themselves.

A new season is ahead of us, it’s time to set new goals. Whether it be to run/throw/jump/walk further, faster or more!! If you believe it the mind can achieve it.

Happy New Year, from all at Lifford Strabane AC. We wish you a happy and healthy 2020 which is packed with PBs.

Lifford Strabane AC caters for all abilities. All training sessions are coach led. New members always welcomed.