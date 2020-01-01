DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

St. Michael’s

Community 5K Run and Walk: A community 5K run and Walk in aid of the Callum Friel Fund will be held on Sunday the 5th January 2020 at 2pm. Registration will take place in the Wild Atlantic Camp from 1pm.

Everyone is invited to come along and show their support for Callum and his family. Tea and Refreshments afterwards with a prize draw. For more information please contact Danny Ferry or Ann Marie Kelly.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Shaun Breslin Drimnaraw Creeslough. The €75 was won by Demi Lee Gillespie Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 3,4,6,9,12,20. The Match 5 Winners were Brian Creed and Eimear Mahan who won €50 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €5900.

Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw will be on sale locally shortly and St. Michael’s Club members will be round the areas shortly selling tickets door to door.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 19/12: There was no winner of last weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 5, 9, 10. The 3 x €50 winners were John Alexander, Letterkenny; Margaret McGloin, Glenade; Cormac McGurran, Bundoran

The Bunotto Results for 26/12. No jackpot winner. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 3, 16, 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Adam Dunmore, Bundoran; Terry Hughes, Ballyshannon; Ned O'Donnell, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €4450. We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Underage: Training will resume for our U6s on Wed 15th January with the U8s starting back on Thursday 16th.

Ladies - The following LGFA Committee was elected for 2020: Chairperson: Antoinette Delaney; Secretary: Danielle Carty; Treasurer: Fionnuala McGovern; PRO: Kelly Nic An Ultaigh; Child officer: Antoinette Delaney; Registrar: Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara

2020 Managers: U10s: TBC; U12's: TBC; U14s & U16s: Dessie McNamara Shane Maddog McGrath & Tanya Dunne; U18s: TBC

A meeting of the new committee will meet on Sunday the 5th of Jan at 6pm in Bank House. Everyone is welcome to this meeting as we are always looking for new people to join our committee and management.

Anyone that would like to join our committee or help out with team management please contact chairperson Antoinette Delaney.

Christmas Hamper Draw: Huge thankyou to everyone who supported and sold tickets for our Bord na nOg Christmas Hamper Draw especially Des Cosgrove and all at SuperValu for facilitating us. Congratulations to Clara Ryan, Cliffoney who won the Hamper.

Killybegs

Happy New Year: CLG Na Cealla Beaga club would like to wish a happy and healthy new year to all our club members, sponsors, players and volunteers.

St Stephen's Day Game: A big thank you to everyone who organised,played, helped and supported our Charity Match on St Stephens day, it was a most enjoyable afternoon, with team "West Killybegs" taking the title for 2019!

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online.

GAA Season Ticket 2020: For our club members who also attend the County matches why not purchase the GAA Season Ticket 2020?

National Club Draw Tickets: You can now purchase our NCD Tickets online

Kilotto numbers 6,15,25,29. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2,300. No match 3 next week match 3 €120.00 if jackpot not won.

A massive thanks to all our sponsors for last week's Christmas Bingo. Winners were as follows: Bridie Gallagher - Tara Hotel Voucher; Brid McCallig - Bayview Hotel steak night voucher; Nancy Wincup - SuperValu voucher; Maire Boyle - Sweetnews voucher; Aisling Cunningham - Mrs B's voucher; Linda Morrow Lyons - McLoone butchers voucher; Maire Boyle KIllybegs - Sean McGuinness voucher; Paul McGeoghan - Molloy's Fish voucher; Debbie McNulty - Atlantic Treasure Fish stop voucher; Rose McBrearty- Centra voucher. Our Club hamper was won by Barbara Quigley

Bingo Monday 6th January 9:00pm. Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6250 on 45 numbers.

Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh Academy: In a new initiative for 2020, all Aodh Ruadh underage boys will be a part of the newly established Aodh Ruadh Academy. Each boy will receive a specially designed jersey and an O'Neill's football at a discounted rate. The idea behind this scheme is that every boy brings their own ball to training, and every boy wears their academy jersey to training and games. For boys born from 2008 on the package is priced €35. For boys born between 2007 and 2002 they are priced €40. Vouchers for this package can be purchased from Packie McGrath on 087-9794696, or through any of the team WhatsApp groups. We will be launching the academy, along with a membership drive this month. Jerseys and balls can be collected on launch night. We request the package be purchased by all underage players / parents who will be playing in 2020.

Millstone memories: It was another magical night in Dicey Reilly's last Thursday as a huge crowd came out for the Millstone Reunion. Star of the night was a classic playlist from the Millstone days. The Bord na nÓg committee would like to thank all who supported the event, David O'Donnell and his crew for organising, Oisin McCauley for DJing, Brendan O'Reilly for hosting and to Herman Sr, Herman Jr and Mary McNelis for attending on the night.

National and Local Draw: Ticket sales for the National Club Draw are now in full swing. This is effectively three draws in one with fantastic prizes in all three draws for just €10 a ticket. See aodhruadh.org for full details of the prizes available.

Happy New Year: Aodh Ruadh would like to wish all our players, mentors, administrators and members, and indeed everyone in the wider Ballyshannon community all the very best for a successful, prosperous and happy 2020.

Hurling: Last One Standing cards are now in circulation. Test your prediction skills to be in with a chance of winning €300.

New Year Lotto Bonus: As we enter 2020 Aodh Ruadh wants to give all our loyal lotto supporters a little something extra to welcome the New Year. All lotto tickets bought this week will be entered in a draw for ten €30 shopping vouchers - five for Kernan's Spar, five for McCosker's Centra. The winners will be drawn at this Sunday's lotto draw in Dicey Reilly's.

Aodh Ruadh Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €9,600. The winning numbers drawn were 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 14. In the lucky dip €20 went to Emma Dorrian, Savanna McGowan, Ashleen Gallagher, Mary Alice Patton, and Liam McGowan. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €9,700 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile Hurlers.

Red Hughs

Happy New Year: Wishing all our members, players, managements, sponsors & supporters a very Happy New Year

Minor Board and Ladies AGM: Both the minor board and ladies board AGMs will be held in the clubhouse this Sunday the 5th of January at 5pm. Everyone welcome including any new faces as a lot of help will be needed for the numerous girls' and boys' teams the club will be fielding this year. It is imperative that we get more coaches, new and past coaches, siblings/parents involved to ensure these players get the opportunity to play/train.

Urris

Scór Na nÓg Ulster Final: Good luck to our dancers who will represent our club and county in the Ulster final of Scór Na nÓg on Saturday in Three Mile House, Monaghan. Good Luck all and safe travels to and fro Monaghan.

Duck Race 2019: Thanks to all who came along to Binion on St Stephen's Day for our annual Duck race. Massive thanks to Alan, Adrian and Michael for organising this year and year in and year out. Thanks to all also who helped out on the day and prior to the afternoon. Congratulations to all winners: 1st duck home- Aaron Devlin, 2nd duck - John Duffy, Urris, 3rd duck- Evelyn Lynch, Annaugh. Last Duck home- Tony Fastway Couriers. Niall O'Donnell guessed the correct duration of the race, 3.05 mins. Well Done to Emmett Glenn from Derry who won the Best Dressed Duck for the second year in a row.

Lotto Results: This week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 3, 4, 14 and 23. As no winner, our jackpot will be €1,440 next week. €15 winners: Sadie McLaughlin, Tullagh. BJ Harkin, Gaddyduff. Sinead and Clint Marron, Dunaff. Bradley Girls, Fahan. Catherine Kelly, Dunaff.

Membership 2020: Club Membership is now open for 2020, the membership fees are as follows; Adult Membership €30; Student: €20 and Underage: €10 (capped at €30 per family). Anyone playing football/training for the club or out with any teams must have their membership paid up to be covered by insurance in case of injury. Club members will also have first preference on Donegal tickets for the coming season. Please contact the following to get your membership Club Secretary, Clint Marron, Edward Mc Laughlin or any committee member.

Happy New Year: Clg Iorras wish all Gaels at home and abroad a very Happy and Sporting 2020 on and off the field of play.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 29/12/2019. Numbers: 12, 16, 19, 23, 24. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Bridie Friel, Coshia. Next week’s Jackpot: €1100

Lotto Results 22/12/2019. Numbers: 9, 14, 15, 19, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: McBrides, Tullyconnell.

Cill Chartha

We would like to wish you all a very Happy New Year, bliain nua shona duit uile.

Ten Week Draw: Week 9 Winners €1,000 Mary & Martin McKenna, Towney €500 Máire McCabe, Ardara €300 Sean Paul O’Donnell, Teelin €200 Rose & Mairead McFadden, Towney €200 Claire Byrne, Creeven €200 Ann & John Heekin, Glencolmcille Week 10 Winners €1,000 Anthony Molloy, Ardara €500 Ann Byrne, Killybegs €300 John Curran, Bogagh €200 Declan McShane, Kilcausey €200 Carmel McGinley, Meenacharvey €200 John “Cook” Byrne, Glencolmcille

We would like to congratulate all the winners in this year’s draws and to all who supported it your continued support is greatly appreciated and a massive thanks as well to all those who sold tickets for the draw.

Ladies Board Cash for Clothing Fundraiser: The Ladies Board are holding another Cash for Clothing Fundraiser all Ladies, Gents, Children’s clothing, belts, bags, hats, bed linen and curtains accepted (no quilts, blankets, pillows or duvets) you can leave items at Towney GAA Grounds until January.

Club Gear: Visit our online Club Shop where you can purchase club gear while we also have Club Gear for sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs and new crested flags etc.

Clubforce App: Download the Clubforce App to play our online Lotto and we will be using the app to send club updates etc.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 48 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo. €150 Mary Diver €140 Anna May Gallagher €100 Margaret McGinley €80 Nellie Gallagher, Margaret Byrne €70 Máire Byrne, Marie Gallagher, Joe Haughey, Annie Deane, Teresa Hegarty and Bella Cunningham.

Toradh an Lotto €8,400: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 14, 16, 17 agus 26. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Francie McFadden, Towney €30 Eamon McGinley/Sinead Butler €20 Kevin Campbell, Meenboy and John James Gallagher,Meenacannon. December 22 results: Numbers drawn 2, 14, 20 agus 25. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Conal Gallagher, Cronroad €30 Una Blain, Malinmore €20 Seamus Shovlin, Kilcar and Ethna Byrne, Largymore. Béidh €8,400 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

We are looking for names to be added to a club lotto sellers group. Anyone interested contact Eamonn on 0860797839 the more help we can get the better your support is much appreciated.

Everyone at CLG Cill Chartha would like to send on our heartfelt condolences to the Molloy, Ardara family and friends of Mary Ellen at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.