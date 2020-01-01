Entries open for 2020 Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny

Contact
Donegal Half Marathon last year
Online entries for the 2020 Donegal Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, August 30th in Letterkenny, are now being taken.Race director, Brendan McDaid and Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, are confident that the 2020 Donegal Half Marathon, being held in association with the Kernan’s Retail Group, will once again attract a large field.
An early bird rate of €25 euro will be available until May 31st, with the fee increasing to €30 thereafter. No entries will be taken on the day of the race. Five monthly draws will be held from January to May during the early bird offer for a 50 voucher from Kernan's“The Donegal Half Marathon is now on the up and we want to keep that going,” commented Danny McDaid.
“Having Kernan’s on board as the main sponsor really helped as our numbers for last year increased by 120 to around 500. We are pushing for a similar rise again in numbers this year and hopefully that will happen,” Brendan McDaid said.
2020 will see the seventh staging of the Donegal Half Marathon. The overall winner of the event will be presented with the Dessie Larkin Perpetual Shield.
To register and avail of the early bird offer log on to
www.njuko.net/d-hm-2020
