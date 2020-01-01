Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Heroic Termon come up just short in Ulster Club Minor final against Lavey

DERRY CHAMPIONS PREVAIL BY JUST ONE POINT

Heroic Termon come up just short in Ulster Club Minor final against Lavey

Termon - Ulster Minor Club finalists

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Termon gave everything but their heroic efforts came up short in the Ulster Minor Club final at Shaws Road, Belfast today

Lavey 0-9
Termon 0-8

It was a great journey for the young Termon side, who won three games to get to the final at their very first attempt.
They went into the game as underdogs but really put it up to the Derry side, who were always a point or two in front when it mattered.
There was nothing between the sides in the opening half with the teams sharing 10 points. Lavey held the lead for most of the time but Termon kept coming back with Ryan McFadden frees and a good score from Adam McElwaine.
Lavey went two clear again at the start of the second half but another McFadden free and a point by Aaron Reid left it 0-7 to 0-8 at the end of the third quarter.
Another Lavey point with minutes left meant that Termon needed a goal but they pulled one point back.

LAVEY: Jack Scullion; Shea O’Neill, Ryan Farrell; Joseph Duggan; Segdae Melaugh; Jamie Duggan (0-2), Ryan McGill, James McGurk (0-2); Enda Downey, Cormac Collins; Patrick McGurk, Rory McGill; Niall Duggan (0-1); Matthew Downey (0-2f); Calum Downey (0-2).
Sub: Niall Rafferty for N Duggan (63).

Yellow cards: S O'Neill (19), M Downey (59).

TERMON: Emmet Maguire; Michael Trearty, Jamie Grant, Mark Toye; Caolan Gallagher, Marty Steele, Conor McFadden; Jack Alcorn, Ryan McFadden (0-5f), Conor Cassidy; Steve McDaid, Brian McGettigan; Adam McElwaine (0-1); Mark Gallagher, Bobby McGettigan,
Subs: Conor Black for B McGettigan (17), Stephen Black for A McElwaine (23). Arron Reid (0-2f) for C McFadden (37), Evan Coleman for C Cassidy (58).

REFEREE: Gavin Robinson (Down).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie