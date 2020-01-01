Heroic Termon come up just short in Ulster Club Minor final against Lavey

Termon gave everything but their heroic efforts came up short in the Ulster Minor Club final at Shaws Road, Belfast today

Lavey 0-9

Termon 0-8

It was a great journey for the young Termon side, who won three games to get to the final at their very first attempt.

They went into the game as underdogs but really put it up to the Derry side, who were always a point or two in front when it mattered.

There was nothing between the sides in the opening half with the teams sharing 10 points. Lavey held the lead for most of the time but Termon kept coming back with Ryan McFadden frees and a good score from Adam McElwaine.

Lavey went two clear again at the start of the second half but another McFadden free and a point by Aaron Reid left it 0-7 to 0-8 at the end of the third quarter.

Another Lavey point with minutes left meant that Termon needed a goal but they pulled one point back.

LAVEY: Jack Scullion; Shea O’Neill, Ryan Farrell; Joseph Duggan; Segdae Melaugh; Jamie Duggan (0-2), Ryan McGill, James McGurk (0-2); Enda Downey, Cormac Collins; Patrick McGurk, Rory McGill; Niall Duggan (0-1); Matthew Downey (0-2f); Calum Downey (0-2).

Sub: Niall Rafferty for N Duggan (63).

Yellow cards: S O'Neill (19), M Downey (59).

TERMON: Emmet Maguire; Michael Trearty, Jamie Grant, Mark Toye; Caolan Gallagher, Marty Steele, Conor McFadden; Jack Alcorn, Ryan McFadden (0-5f), Conor Cassidy; Steve McDaid, Brian McGettigan; Adam McElwaine (0-1); Mark Gallagher, Bobby McGettigan,

Subs: Conor Black for B McGettigan (17), Stephen Black for A McElwaine (23). Arron Reid (0-2f) for C McFadden (37), Evan Coleman for C Cassidy (58).

REFEREE: Gavin Robinson (Down).