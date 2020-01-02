|Shaun Paul Barrett and Donegal U-20s begin campaign against Derry on Saturday

Shaun Paul Barrett and his Donegal U-20s will begin their campaign with a trip to Celtic Park on Saturday (12 noon) to play Derry in the Leo Murphy Cup.

Mayo and Roscommon are also in the group with Donegal and Derry with Donegal hosting Roscommon on January 11 and away to Mayo on January 18.

The competition provides games as opposed to challenge games and Donegal's focus will be on Monaghan in the Ulster championship in the middle of February.

"We'll be using the three games in coming weeks to finalise our team for the championship.

"We meet Monaghan in the Ulster Championship six weeks from this weekend and that will be difficult as they have won the last two Ulster minor championships," said manager Shaun Paul Barrett (pictured), who is not enamoured with the fact that they have had such a short time to prepare.

"We have looked at well over 100 players in trials and we have whittled that down," said Barrett, who said a number of players will miss out through injury because of the very short timeframe.

Among the well-known players who will be missing include Oisin Gallen and Conor Doherty (Carndonagh).

"In fairness to the lads they have put in a big effort coming out night after night to training. We are looking forward to Saturday's game in Derry."

Barrett has Donegal senior from last year Aaron Doherty of Naomh Columba in his panel with Doherty concentrating on the U-20s to begin with this year; Luke Gavigan is another who has experience but for the manager, it is mostly about assessing the options available.

Barrett is happy to have Aaron Doherty, who he describes as “a great lad with a great attitude.”

There is a strong contingent from the South West with Doherty joined by Fionn Gallagher, Lanty Molloy, Paul O'Hare and Eric Carr of Naomh Columba; Dillon O'Gara and Ryan McShane of Kilcar.

The Christmas and New Year period makes it a little easier for Barrett to get his charges together with nine of the panel in Dublin; 5/6 in Galway and others at Letterkenny IT. "There were exams before Christmas and the Dublin lads have exams after Christmas.

"Then the Sigerson and Freshers competitions start in early January with some of their games on Sundays while our league games are on Saturdays.

"It is not ideal, but it is what it is,” said Barrett.