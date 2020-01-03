Donegal begin McKenna Cup campaign on Sunday with visit of Monaghan

Donegal will get their Dr McKenna Cup campaign underway on Sunday when they host Monaghan in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey (2 pm).

With the Christmas cobwebs out of the way, Declan Bonner will lead his troops into the New Year and he will have a new-look team for the two games in the campaign (they play Derry in Celtic Park in their other game in the group on Wednesday night next at 8 pm).

Speaking to the Donegal Demcorat this week, Bonner confirmed that it was very unlikely that the likes of Michael Murphy or Neil McGee would be starting on Sunday as he seeks to assess new talent.

Monaghan and Derry have already played the opening game with the Farney men producing a good second half performance in Inniskeen to overcome the Rory Gallagher managed Derry. Monaghan won by 1-17 to 0-14 with Aaron Mulligan starring for the winners.

“Monaghan are always tough and they are coming to Ballybofey on the back of a win over Derry and looking at their line up, they are playing a lot of their experienced players so they will bring quite a challenge.

“But it will be a good chance for us to get a good competitive game and for lads to impress and that is what we are looking for.”

And Bonner makes no secret of the value of the Dr McKenna Cup.

“It is ideal preparation for us for the NFL which is on January 25 and if you are going to have games then why not make them competitive.

“The more games you get playing in the McKenna Cup, the better the preparation becomes.”

At the moment Bonner is carrying around 35 in the squad.

“We will hold that up until the McKenna Cup and then we will whittle it down for the NFL.

“A lot of lads have picked up 'flu and we need the numbers for training purposes and a lot of those lads will be getting game time over the next few days.”

On the bigger picture things are looking bright for Donegal.

“Yes we have made inroads over the past couple of years, winning back-to-back Ulster titles and getting back to Division One.

“We want to be up there with the best and competing with the best and we are playing the top teams.

“And we have introduced a lot of young lads like Stephen McMenamin, Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Jason McGee and they are growing in stature having been there for a few years.

“But you still need the likes of Michael Murphy, Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath to get a good balance.

“We have lost Frank McGlynn from last year and it is still a relatively young group and they are working hard with the coaching staff.

“We are looking forward to 2020, and it will bring a lot of challenges, but we are looking forward to those challenges.

He added: “We have a tough NFL opener against Mayo on January and that is what everything is geared towards.”

Mac Niallais not coming back

Bonner also confirmed that Donegal will not have the services of Odhrán Mac Niallais for the New Year, which is a blow.

However, he expects to have Patrick McBrearty back towards the end of January. And flying wing back Eoghan Bán Gallagher has finished his rehab and is back doing “light training.”

“Eoghan Bán has worked very hard to get back and he is working with the strength and conditioning sector.”

Bonner has brought in a raft of younger players, some of whom were in the panel before, and they will all get their chance - players like Cian Mulligan, Conor Morrison, Peadar Mogan, Paddy Dolan and Tony McClenaghan, while others such as Conor O’Donnell and Aaron Deeney of St Eunan’s and Jeaic MacCeallbhui and Ethan O’Donnell from Naomh Conaill and Andrew McClean and Brian O'Donnell, Kilcar are among the first timers looking for game time.

And Bonner agreed that it would be a pretty youthful selection to take on Monaghan

“Yes those lads would be in the running to start but we still have to look at what’s coming down the line for the League," said Bonner.

“And it will be a fairly youthful team that we will be putting out.”