THE SPORTING DIARY: Is there another All-Ireland in Donegal?

That is the big question as we enter another year. With Brexit no longer dominating the news, we can begin to dream of other things.

At the beginning of each year (especially in recent years), we make the usual plans. And most of them take into account Ulster final weekend and All-Ireland semi-final and final weekends. It used to be the third Sunday in July and the third Sunday in September, but that has changed to the third Sunday in June and the last Sunday in August in 2020.

But will Donegal be involved in August 2020?

That is the big question and the main reason why so much planning and preparation will go into the next eight months. Stephen Rochford could have opted to take the reins in Galway but has stayed with Donegal which suggests that he feels there is something to work on.

Declan Bonner and his team will need to unearth a few players during the Dr McKenna Cup and Allianz National League if Donegal are to fulfill their potential. Eoghán Bán Gallagher will be back and his absence was missed last year in the final furlong.

Big Jason McGee will hopefully return fully fit as he provides an aerial presence and scoring power. Paddy McGrath will be needed back also, not just to wear the corner-back jersey, but to show the leadership, motivation and positivity which seeps through to the younger brigade.

It is not easy being a county footballer nowadays. Life, as the rest of us know it, is put on so as everyone is prepared for the summer. And once again all the focus will be on Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday May 17. Last year it was a few weeks later (June 8) when the two met in the Ulster semi-final.

Do Donegal put all their eggs in the Tyrone basket and risk fatigue when it comes to the Super 8s? Would it be any easier going through the Back Door in June and be fresh for the games in July?

That will always be a dilemma.

But sport being what it is, unpredictable, you just cannot make long-term plans. Imagine if we lost Michael Murphy to a serious injury. Anyone holding a betting slip for Donegal would be a little worried in that scenario.

But in our dream world, looking forward, and with a fully fit panel, Donegal are a good bet to retain their Ulster title and after that anything can happen.

We will get a look at all the contenders in the National League with Mayo and Tyrone in Ballybofey and Dublin and Kerry away. However, the real action will begin in May.

Dublin, with Dessie Farrell now in charge, will still be the team to beat. Can they maintain their standards in 2020? They have the playing personnel to make it six-in-a-row and they will not lack for motivation under Farrell. However, in a one-off game any team can be beaten and the longer the run continues, the motivation to keep it going has to wane some time.

MOMENT OF 2019

We are still close enough to 2019 to remember the big sporting moments of last year and, for me, there was none bigger than Shane Lowry winning The Open at Royal Portrush in July.

The final day, Sunday, coincided with the Donegal-Kerry Super 8 game in Croke Park, and that match gave Lowry's achievement a run for its money. It was super advertisement for Gaelic football and every supporter went home feeling they had watched something special. It ended 1-20 each with Michael Murphy pointing the equaliser deep in added time. But then that didn't tell the whole story as Donegal had to start without Neil McGee and Eoghan Bán Gallagher and lost midfielders Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden to injury and Niall O'Donnell to a black card.

And all during the game we were keeping tabs on social media (and the press room TV at half-time) on how Shane Lowry was progressing in Portrush.

Over Christmas RTÉ showed a magnificent documentary made around the Clara man's Open victory. The humility and joy shown by the extended Lowry family made it by far the best programme on TV over the Christmas period. Shane Lowry's rise to the top was remarkable, coming from a GAA background who never had any interest in golf.

Some of the stories recounted were brilliant with honesty, like when Shane won the Irish Boys title in Skerries, his uncle told of how they went through Balbriggan beeping their horns. It was the only way they knew how to celebrate a victory, ala GAA style.

Hopefully, there will be more down to earth success stories for Irish sportsmen and women in 2020. We in Donegal will have our representatives at the Tokyo Olympics. Could Brendan Boyce be in the medals? Will Mark English make the breakthrough? Or will it be Raphoe siblings Chloe and Sam Magee? Tokyo will be Chloe Magee's fourth Olympics - a magnificent personal achievement in itself.

We will also be shouting for swimmer Mona McSharry as we will be claiming her as one of ours as she has been schooled and coached in Ballyshannon.

HAPPY NEW YEAR

To all my readers (all three of them) I hope your dreams (sporting and otherwise) come true in 2020. Thanks to everybody who was so helpful in the last year. While we are all getting older, we can still have dreams and make a difference. Buy a ticket and win a house? You won't win the house without the ticket!

Tir Chonaill Abú