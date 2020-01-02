DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Dunfanaghy

Gents Open Stableford - Saturday 28th December: 1st Mal Johnston (10) 37 pts; 2nd David Friel (10) Strabane 35 pts BOT; Gross: Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 29 pts; 3rd Paul Smyth (12) 35 pts. CSS: 34 pts

Gents Senior Open Stableford: Friday 27th December: 1st Michael Houston (13) C.O.D. 40 pts; 2nd Collan Keegan (13) 35 pts BOT; Gross: Eamon McGlinchey (6) L'Kenny 28 pts; 3rd Fergus Mullen (16) 35 pts BOT. Front Nine: Mal Dunleavy (11) 20 pts ; Back Nine: Sean Quinn (11) 20 pts BOT.

St Stephen's Day Open 4BBB Stableford - Thursday 26th December: 1st Michael Forde (13) L'Kenny, Frank Corrigan (18) Kanturk 40 pts; 2nd Aidan Friel (9) Rosapenna, Luke Clesson (17) L'kenny. 39 pts BOT. CSS: N/A

Cruit

Templecrone Co-op 29/12/2019: 1st : Brian Mc Monagle (10) 39pts; 2nd : Eamon Kelly (11) 38pts; 3rd : Donal Boyle (2) 34pts B.O.T; 4th : Gerard Mc Elwee (7) 34pts; F9 : John Hyland (11) 19pts; B9 : John O Friel (19) 18pts. Par 68. CSS : N/A

Well another year over and our last competition for 2019 went to our Greenkeeper, Brian McMonagle. Well done.

On Friday we had the Final of our race to Owey were winners all played out for special prize, and well done to Michael Boyle for great victory on a very difficult day.

The Race to Owey Finale 2019 - 27/12/2019: 1st Michael Boyle (10) 38pts B.O.T; 2nd Martin Doherty (12) 38pts B.O.T; 3rd Owenie Gallagher (13) 38pts; 4th Joseph Gillespie (17) 36pts; 5th John Hyland (11) 35pts; F9 Derek Bonner (5) 20pts; B9 John Ward (12) 19pts B.O.T. Par 68. CSS: N/A

Our Golfer of the year was also presented, and Chris McGonagle was winner in very close contest.

Happy New Year to all our golfers and visitors to Cruit Island.

Rosapenna

Club competition: The club competition (4bbb) played over the Sandy Hills Links on Friday the 27th was won by Peter Smyth & Louis Boyce with 41pts, the runners up were Mark Bradley & Conor Casey with 40pts. Two's - Hugo Duggan & Seamus Herraghty x 2 with €16.00 per two. Congratulations to the Downings team, captained by Pete McBride Snr, who won the annual Bogadch Cup 3-1 on Friday last. The Bogadch team hope to install a more organised team captain for the 2020 contest.

The club competition (NQ) played over the Sandy Hills Links on Sunday the 29th was won by Marty Carlin (8) with 37pts, the runner up was Joe McHugh (16) with 35pts and third place was Denis McBride (10) with 32pts bot. Two's - Jody McHugh x 2, Marty Carlin, Michael Bradley Jnr, Barry McMenamin & Albert Strain with €9.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit per two.

Winter Scramble Series: The latest Winter Scramble Series took place last Saturday the 28th with the results as follows -

Old Tom Morris Links: 1st M McDermott, D Forbes, M McDaid & S McGarrigle with 57 1/8; 2nd J Doherty, J Doherty, T Henderson K Scanlon with 58 5/8; 3rd R Doody, J McHugh, K McCrystal & A Lyttle with 59.5; 4th D McGroddy L Boyce, E McClafferty & M McBride with 59 5/8 bot.; 5th N Wolfe, M Gillispe, D Lynch & G Casey with 59 5/8 bot; 6th K O'Donnell, L McGowan, S Murphy & N Harkin with 59 5/8.

Sandy Hills Links

1st M Stewart, P Kelly, C Darling & J Stewart with 55 3/4. 2nd C Breen, M McNulty, M McNulty & J McNulty with 57 7/8. 3rd S Mulroy, T Logue, E McKeever & Vinny with 58. 4th S Boyce, P McEldowney, E McGarrigle & S Kelly with 58.5. 5th T Quinn, G Rankin, B Curran & P Quinn with 59.5.

The next scramble is scheduled for this coming Saturday the 4th over Sandy Hills Links with a 10.00am shotgun. All entries via the Scramble Entry page on rosapenna.ie.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 5th of January, the pick up game will start at 11.30am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

January

Wednesday 1st - Club Competition (4BBB)

Saturday 4th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 5th - Club Competition

Gaoth Dobhair

There was a very good turnout on Friday the 27th for the golf society charity challenge in aid of Bumbleance. A total of €1000 euro was collected on the day for this worthy cause. This special ambulance provides safe and comfortable transportation for Ireland’s youngest patients as they travel between homes and hospitals, hospices and treatment centres and respite centres nationally. It has all the amenities of a regular ambulance but also includes all the extras that make a child’s journey safe, comfortable and as entertaining as possible. Once again a big thank you to all who supported this worthy cause.

On the golf side of things the Y Fronts have the bragging rights for the year. They went from wooden spoonists last year to champions this year with a great score of 282.5 points. Second place went once again to the oldtimers the Ruagairí with 279 points. Na fir G Strings were busy recruiting new members of the opposite sex in a valiant effort to avoid the wooden spoon and they achieved their target with 255 points. Na maith na mná. The wooden spoon went to last years champions the Young Guns on a break of tie with the Buachaillí Bó on 252 points. The individual honors on the day went to Michael Barry (20) and Pól Mac Cumhaill (11) with 38 points and Pól Ó Rabhartaigh (14) and Declan Mc Bride (8) with 37 points each.

Sundays competition was sponsored by Mc Ginley Engineering and the honours went to Rory Mangan (23) with 38 pts. Pól Mc Gee (17) was second on a break of tie from Donal Greene (15) with 36 pts. The nines went to Con Friel (15) and Stephen Ferry (28) with 20 pts each.

This weekend’s competition will be sponsored by Gweedore Decor.

Letterkenny

Competition Results- Saturday 21st December: Pat McGrath (24) was the winner on the day with a great score of 42 points, with 4 pars and a birdie on the 12th. Kevin Roche (18.1) was runner up with another great score of 41, with 7 pars.

Gross winner of the day was Clifford Malone (7.1) with a great round of 4 over 76 and 40 points, with 12 pars and a birdie on the 12th.

Sunday 22nd December Members Competition: Philip Friel (8.9) won with a great score of 40 points, with 9 pars and birdies on the 8th and 12th. Runner up on the day was Eamonn O’Carroll (17) with 6 pars and 2 birdies on the 5th and 16th. Gross winner on the day was Don Ponsonby (5.3) with 37 points, with 12 pars and a birdie on the 5th, adding up to a great round of 4 over par.

The club scramble took place on Sunday 29th December, with a great turn out and some fabulous golf on the day. Winners: PJ Nee, (11.5) Christy Nee (18.1), Joe Terry (10.6) and Michael Boyd(18.5). Total score of 55.1 nett and 11 birdies on the day; 2nd place: Kevin Rafferty (4.7), JP Clarke (6.9), Shane Scanlan (5.2) and Paddy O’Kane (11.9). Total score of 56.1 nett and 13 birdies on the day; 3rd place were the team of Simon Stephens (1.6), Kevin Kiely (6.9), Peter Dobson (9.7) and David Walsh (14.1), with a score of 56.7 nett. Nearest to the pin winners on the day: 5th: Tracy Spence; 8th: Stephen Walsh 13th: Paul O’Breslin 16th: Captain Ed Margey

Letterkenny Golf Club would like wish everyone a Happy New Year.