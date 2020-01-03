Michelle Morrow has wonderful memories of her young athletics career

A most welcome addition to the Donegal Sports Star Awards in recent years has been honouring the award winners from 40 years ago.

One of those honoured back in 1979 was Michelle Morrow from Ballyshannon. Michelle was the winner of Best School Girl after her exploits on the athletics fields.

Now domiciled in Switzerland, Michelle has many vivid memories of her ealy involved in athletics, a sport she still enjoys to this day.

Michelle takes up the story:

"As a child I always loved running and was delighted to win races. I'm not from Ballyshannon but from Corker, Rossnowlagh, so I went to Creevy National School and my first races were there, when I was probably 6 or 7. First prize was a packet of Tayto crisps, so I was delighted to win. I don't know if that was the beginning of my crisp addiction, but it certainly helped to get me hooked on running!" says Michelle.

"While I was still at Creevy National school, I saw a notice one day for races in Ballyshannon and I immediately wanted to go. We didn't have runners or sports clothes at the time, so I ran in my normal shoes. Can you imagine that my mother sat down at her Singer sewing-machine and made me a pair of shorts for those races!

"We had no car, so I set off alone on the bus to Ballyshannon. I must have been 11 because I ran the U-12 and U-14 races. I came home with three medals. I was so proud," she said.

Her athletic career went up to another level when she came under the tutelage of Pat McManus at secondary school level.

"But the moment when I really started running seriously and actually training for races was in 1975 when I was 15-years-old and at Sacred Heart Secondary school in Ballyshannon. I can still remember the day Pat McManus asked me, and a few other students, if we were interested in running races and he would train us. There was no stopping me from then on.

"When I think back on the details of running at that time, let me tell you about our running shoes: I didn't have any kind of sports shoes of my own so I used a pair of tennis shoes (or plimsoles) handed down from one of my older sisters.

"At the time nobody had real running shoes or technical gear like Nike, Asics, Merill etc - not in Donegal, Ireland at least. After about a year or so Pat McManus realised that the shoes I wore wouldn't do, and offered me a pair of Brooks runners that he had ordered from the US. It was really something special at the time. Thank you Pat. Thank you so much."

During her school career there was plenty of success for Michelle. "Over the school years, some of the most memorable moments for me were the Home countries cross-country championships when I was on the Ulster team. There were trips to Runcorn in Wales one year, and Glasgow another year.

"For the race in Glasgow, we ran in the snow. I had never seen so much snow or felt so cold before. It was -10 degrees and there was freezing fog. The next day there was a photo of me in my skimpy running shorts in a Glasgow newspaper.

"The journalist had asked me the question: Why run? I'm sure that for all runners, that's an easy question to answer once you've got hooked. Running is being free. Running is feeling good."

Michelle recalls other times that were less joyful memories, including travelling through the North during the Troubles, which meant that every trip in Ulster meant being stopped and questioned by police or military at some point along the road.

"Once, while waiting in Larne for the ferry to England another girl from Donegal and I were taken into a police station to be questioned and have our luggage searched.

"Finally Patsy McGonagle arrived and persuaded them that we really were who we said we were, and only going over the sea for a cross-country race in England. So they let us go."

After secondary school Michelle went to UCD where she continued her involvement in athletics, which was a great way of making contacts and integrating into city life.

"One notable achievement was the participation in the World University cross-country championships in Coleraine with the Irish team. If I remember correctly our team came third.

"I have been living in Switzerland since 1983, that's 36 years and of course I continued running all those years. Running has always been a big part of my life. Our club in Chavornay is "Les Amis de la Course" and what is wonderful, is the mixture of people from all horizons and of all professions who come together to run.

"Road races, Marathon (pb.3h19m), Trail races in the Alps and in the Jura mountains. My last race was in October 2019, "Le Vertical du Suchet") - a vertical race in the

Jura mountains, 4km with 900m positive rise (my time: 58min).

"And to return to the subject of running footwear, in this race I ran in sandals like the Tarahumara tribe of Copper Canyons of Mexico. Once you try these sandals you won’t want to wear anything else!"

Michelle works in a state school near Lausanne in Switzerland with teenagers who are in a transitional year between compulsory school and professional life. "I work as an English teacher and a health facilitator for the school.

"My mother, Mary Morrow, who will be 90 in May 2020, still has her Singer sewing-machine and still lives in Corker, Rossnowlagh as do my sisters Ann an Liz. My other sisters live in Dublin, Paris, Brittany and I have one sister who lives here in Switzerland.

"My daughter Ella, aged 25, is a singer-composer-

songwriter in a well-known duo, here in Switzerland. (Marzella). And my son is Samuel, aged 21 is a student IT technician."

Michelle will be represented at the Sports Star launch on Monday night next bty her sister Ann.