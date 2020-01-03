DONAL REID COLUMN: New year brings new dreams! Tir Chonaill Abú

I always believed and still do that there’s too much made of the New Year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice (also known as ‘mid-winter) has just passed. In the Southern Hemisphere, where I visited recently, the summer solstice has come and gone. For those of us living in Ireland, we do look forward to the longer evenings and milder weather when slowly spring arrives and rolls into long bright summer days. Like most landmark times of the year, we tend to go a bit crazy. As I’ve become older and enter my twilight years, I see life from a very different perspective.

I’ve become slower in every facet of life where noise and chaos disturb that aging desire for peace and quiet. Don’t get me wrong. I live a very full life from morning till bedtime. I have a recurring dream though, probably once a week. Most of you know that I played inter-county football at minor, U-21 and senior levels. It was a major chunk of my young life and after retirement, Gaelic football stayed with when I managed numerous teams and still remains with me as a columnist an avid Donegal fan.

I’ve walked away from management and from the medical care of on-field injuries as a physical therapist. However, Gaelic football is a part of who I am. When I have these dreams and upon wakening, I only then truly realise how much my sport meant and still means to me. Last night I had one such dream which I would like to share with you. It may be a dream but everything and everybody was vivid and crystal clear.

I was in the dressing room in McCumhaill Park ‘togging-out’ for a National League game and stunned that I was called into the panel at 58 years of age! Still, I was confident that I could perform even if I hadn’t trained for almost twenty-five years. Besides, Molloy, McMullin, Matt the mouth, Mulgrew and Boyle were all in close proximity. We were joking about our fitness. There were other players there too; Brendan Devenney, Eddie Sweeney, Brian Roper and Niall McCready. Our manager, Declan Bonner eventually arrived as did the ‘cable car’ from Glencolmcille carrying John Joe Doherty, Noel Hegarty, Martin McHugh and James McHugh. Martin Griffin piped up and asked if the “cable car” had got “stuck about Glengesh”.

We laughed and continued our banal chatter until Bonner named the team and outlined our strategy for that particular game. The smell of “deep heat” rub was overwhelming. Although the fun was great within the dressing room, deep down, the players were deadly serious about the task at hand. Our joviality was a mask for our nervousness. Yet, we were all in this together and made an unwritten pact that we would stand up for each other as a team and ‘empty the tanks’ for the cause. Then, Bonner called on us to listen intently. After a short but powerful and riveting pre-match talk, we huddled as a unit and solidified our commitment by putting one hand on top of the others inside the human circle like a masonic ritual. Only Captain Molloy spoke as the hair stood on the back of our necks in preparation for battle…

There the dream faded because deep at the back of this fantasy was a reality that this was just indeed a ‘dream’. I go through this type of nonsense less nowadays. After I was sent out to pasture many years ago, I had this type of dream very regularly. Although the dream feels very real, it’s tinged with a hint of sadness. The dreams taper off as I feel my legs heavy and dragging. Everything turns into slow-motion as I realise that I’m overweight, unfit and aging. Psychologically, it’s hard to let go when something such as inter-county football is a massive part of your life for so long.

Nothing but nothing can replace that buzz and thrill of playing for your county, especially Donegal who have always had pipe dreams of winning big. Fortunately, I was part of a unit that realised that incredible wishful fantasy. For me and if other former inter-county footballers were honest, football has been a blessing and a curse. We can’t live with it and we can’t live without it. I’ve always said that sport is a mirror image of life. When I was beginning my football journey, I was naive, unafraid, enthusiastic and super charged. As the years passed, I became cute, was still eager and fine tuned my passion for the game. It was basically all that mattered to me. Of course, I have regrets and made many mistakes. But, isn’t that what life is about.

Players come and go with every new season. Frank McGlynn retired recently and I hope that Frank enjoys and makes the most of his pasture years. Somebody will replace Frank and football and life will continue. As for Declan Bonner, who is part of my football family, he is still living the dream. I have to give him credit for his unfailing enthusiasm and energy to be still there, albeit as a manager. I admire his drive and heartfelt passion for his county. A new season is upon us and we will all look forward to the many thrills and spills that the football year brings. There will be heroes and villains, hope and despair, joy and sadness. It’s always exciting to see new talent being unearthed and I’m sure that Bonner will introduce a few new faces to this year’s extravaganza.

I’d like to wish Declan, his players and backroom team all the very best for 2020. I sincerely hope that they all have as much fun, joy, tears and laughter that I had for many years.

Tir Conaill Abu!