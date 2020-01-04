Donegal U-20s draw with Derry in opening game of 2020 season in Celtic Park

Donegal and Derry shared the points in their opening game of the Ulster U-20 Development League in a hard fought encounter this afternoon in Celtic Park.



Donegal ….. 0-14

Derry ……….3-5



Letterkenny Gaels’ Ronan Frain was Donegal’s saviour as he kicked four second half points, two of them in injury time, as Donegal came from behind to snatch a draw.

The opening ten minutes were pretty even with Keelan McGroddy landing two points for Donegal - the first inside a minute with the fist, and Cormac Murphy and Jude McAtamney (free) replying for Derry.

And while Derry struck for the only goal of the half on ten minutes to open up a 1-2 to 0-2 lead it was Donegal who were ahead by two, 0-7 to 1-2, at half-time.

Naomh Columba’s Aaron Doherty posted three points, one from a free and one off his left and one off his right boot, as Donegal stormed back into the game.

Gaoth Dobhair’s Ethan Harkin struck wind-assisted Donegal’s other two points, one from 40 metres into the City End posts.

Derry, who failed to score for 20 minutes, had chances with McAtamney wide from a couple of frees and Caolan McShane - who played well for Derry in the middle of the field - desperately unlucky to be denied by the butt of Ronan McGeehin’s right hand post.

Peter McEniff and Ronan Frain struck twice each in the opening nine minutes of the second half to extend the lead out to five as Donegal led 0-10 to 1-2.

But the game was turned on its head shortly after as the Oak Leaf boys struck for two goals in the space of three minutes to lead by three at the end of the third quarter.

The big turning point came seconds before Tiarnan McHugh struck for the first of the Derry goals on 40 minutes.

Ethan Harkin. on the break, missed a glorious chance to extend the Donegal lead but his effort was well wide from 13 metres.

A point was definitely there for the taking and it was also a chance for a Donegal goal. McAtamney added the second Derry goal three minutes after McHugh’s strike when he first-timed to the net after McGeehin had saved his initial shot.

That was on 43 minutes and Derry were now 3-4 to 0-10 in front and Donegal chasing the game.

But Shaun Paul Barrett’s men did not panic. Ronan Frain - who made a big impact on his introduction - and Johnny McGroddy pulled two back and Aaron Doherty was denied with a point blank save from Ryan Scullion.

Fergal Mortimer scored for Derry before Frain landed two late points for the deserved draw.

DONEGAL: Ronan McGeehin; Aaron Gillooley, Conor O'Donnell, Oisin Walsh; Peter McEniff (0-2), Luke Gavigan, Richard O'Rourke; Aaron McGlynn, Ronan Frain (0-3); Keelan McGroddy (0-2) , Ethan Harkin (0-2,1f), Aaron Doherty (0-3,1f); Conor McHugh, Padraig McGettigan, Johnny McGroddy (0-1).

Subs: Cormac Finn for A McGlynn 44; Mark McAteer for J McGroddy 52.



DERRY: Ryan Scullion; Mark Creane, Tiarnan Walsh, James Diamond; Tiernan Woods, Conal Logan, Niall Doyle; Keelan Friel, Conleith McShane; Conleith McGuckan (1-2), Fintan Bradley, Ciaran Doyle; Cormac Murphy (0-1), Tiarnan McHugh (1-0), JudeMcAtamney (1-2,2f). Subs: Odhran Downey for M Creane, Lorcan Speer for T McHugh 43; Fergal Mortimer (0-1) for C Logan 50;

REFEREE: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)