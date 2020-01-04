Letterkenny Gaels ladies board hold annual awards presentations
Emer Gallagher and Seamus Herron special guests at awards event
The Letterkenny Gaels U-16 team with their coaches at Friday night's awards event PICTURES: MARK MC FADDEN
Another busy season at underage was celebrated on Friday evening as Letterkenny Gaels Ladies Board hosted their annual presentation of awards.
Players, coaches, mentors and family members gathered in Arena 7 for the end of year event which brought the curtain down on a hugely enjoyable 2019 campaign.
Special guests were Donegal and Termon player Emer Gallagher and the chairman of Donegal Ladies County Board, Seamus Herron.
Among the other guest speakers was the recently elected chairman of the Letterkenny Gaels Ladies Board, Peter Cutliffe.
Peter congratulated the various teams, their coaches and everyone in helping to ensure that ladies football continues to flourish within the club.
Gráinne Friel receives her award from special guest Seamus Herron. Also included is U-13 team manager Conor Crossan
He said the big crowd at the awards night was an indication that the club has a bright future.
The awards in each category were presented by Seamus Herron and Emer Gallagher and club coaches Conor Crossan, Michael O’Connor and Diarmaid Doherty gave a brief run-down on each team’s campaign during 2019.
Special awards were also presented to Natasha Tinney (U-13) and Clodagh O’Connor (U-14) to mark their selection on county squads.
U-16 player Leanna Bradley receives her award from special guest Emer Gallagher
The U-14 side were presented with their league runners-up medals. They were beaten in their league final by Naomh Columba back in May.
Presentations were also made to the coaches and club mentor Eileen Tinney, as a thank you for all the work they did with the various teams during the season.
Clodagh Sweeney, Minor team player of the year, pictured with Emer Gallagher and Minor team manager Michael O'Connor
Award winners:
Letterkenny Gaels U13s:
Most improved player: Ava Callaghan
Players’ player of the year: Gráinne Friel
Player of the year: Natasha Tinney
U-14s:
Most improved player: Jody Porter
Players’ player of the year: Andrea Cutliffe and Louise Doherty
Player of the year: Amy Hegarty
Clodagh O'Connor, U-16 player of the year, is presented with her award by Emer Gallagher
U-16s:
Most improved player: Claire Sweeney
Players’ player of the year: Leanna Bradley
Player of the year: Clodagh O’Connor
Minor:
Most improved player: Ellie May Canning
Players’ player of the year: Caoimhe Doherty
Player of the year: Clodagh Sweeney
Minor players player of the year award winner Caoimhe Doherty receives her award
