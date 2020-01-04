Naomh Conaill conquerors Kilcoo and Mickey Moran into All-Ireland Club final

Contact
Branagan brothers of Kilcoo
Kilcoo of Down, who defeated Donegal champions, Naomh Conaill, in the Ulster final are through to the All-Ireland Club final after a three point win over Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden St Enda's in today's All-Ireland semi-final in Kingspan Breffni Park.
The Ulster champions were winners by 2-8 to 0-11 and were never headed after Ryan Branagan fired home their first goal on 22 minutes.
They are managed by former Donegal manager, Mickey Moran, who has a remarkable club record, having previously taken Slaughtneil to an All-Ireland final.
They led 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time and a second goal on 46 mintues by Darryl Branagan put them on their way.
They will now meet reigning All-Ireland champions, Corofin, of Galway in two weeks' time. Corofin comfortably accounted for Nemo Rangers of Cork in the other semi-final.
