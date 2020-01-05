13-man Donegal hold on for famous win over Monaghan in opening Dr McKenna Cup game

Donegal held on for a famous win with 13 men as they had a point to spare over Monaghan in an exciting Dr McKenna Cup contest in MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal 1-12

Monaghan 0-14

A goal from Peadar Mogan in the final quarter proved to be the vital score as Donegal came good in the second half. By the final whistle they were playing with 13 men after full-back Brendan McCole picked up a second yellow card and Michael Langan was sin binned as the game entered added time.

Donegal had two debutants in the starting 15 - Conor O'Donnell of St Eunans and Daniel Clarke of Naomh Colmcille.

Monaghan had just three players from the team that defeated Derry in the opening game, but they still dominated in the opening quarter in Ballybofey to lead 0-5 to 0-2.

They were helped by Donegal, who looked rusty. Conditions for January were good although some players did have difficulty in turning and keeping their feet.

Jack McCarron accounted for the first three Monaghan points with Eoin McHugh getting a lone reply for Donegal with an effort with his left from near the sideline.

Donegal gave another ball away in midfield and Christopher McGuinness availed of the chance, while a Donegal kick-out which was too short was punished by Kieran Hughes.

Jamie Brennan had Donegal's second point on 13 minutes. They then had two goal chances, the first when Jamie Brennan created an opening but when it fell to Eoghan McGettigan, he was blocked.

Four minutes later on 19 minutes Donegal should have had a goal as Dáire Ó Baoill powered through the middle and he drew the defence to find McGettigan but the young Naomh Conaill man's palmed effort came back off the crossbar.

It proved to be one of the turning points as Monaghan had the lead back to five (0-7 to 0-2) within two minutes with quick points from Shane Carey (free) and Christopher McGuinness (which could have been the first forward mark of the contest but the corner-forward elected to play on).

But Donegal then showed some fight to hit four in-a-row and reduce the margin to one. It started with Michael Langan winning and pointing a free. Conor O'Donnell powered forward for another and then Daniel Clarke forced a great turnover from which Eoghan McGettigan won a free for Jamie Brennan to point.

The sixth point came after good work by Brendan McCole and Donegal worked the ball upfield quickly for Peadar Mogan to finish.

Jack McCarron and Karl O'Connell added Monaghan points but in added time Jamie Brennan won a free for Michael Langan to finish the first half scoring.

Half-time: Donegal 0-7, Monaghan 0-9.

Dáire Ó Baoill had Donegal back within a point inside two minutes of the restart after a short '45'. Michael Langan lofted Donegal level on 40 minutes, the first time they got parity in the game.

Kieran Hughes with a 'forward mark' edged Monaghan back in front and Donegal then lost full-back Brendan McCole to a second yellow card on 43 minutes.

Paul Brennan fired over a great score to level matters and Ryan McHugh created a goal chance with Jamie Brennan going through, but he opted to find Dáire Ó Baoill but his pass was too high.

Michael Langan was wide from a 13m free as Andrew McClean and Ethan O'Donnell entered the game.

Jamie Brennan was almost in after a great Donegal move but the goal they threatened came when a free from Michael Langan dropped short. Peadar Mogan was alert to pick up the break and fire to the net and put Donegal ahead for the first time.

Donegal were then turned over when playing defensively and Dermot Malone punished with a point to leave it 1-10 to 0-11 after 55 minutes.

Donegal should have had a secohd goal on 58 minutes when Jamie Brennan was through. He went for goal and his effort went over off the crossbar, but he did have Peadar Mogan free to his right.

Jamie Brennan had another goal chance on 63 minutes but Rory Beggan saved, but Peadar Mogan hit him with a mighty shoulder to win a '45'.

Dermot Malone lofted another mighty point from distance to cut the lead to three again with five minutes left while Niall Kearns blazed wide when through.

Michael Langan was named man of the match and then he picked up a black card.

Monaghan had a great chance to win the game when they won a penalty through Ryan Wylie. But Shaun Patton made a great save from Shane Carey and also saved the rebound.

Rory Beggan also had a late chance but he blazed his 20m free over the bar.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui; Ryan McHugh, Conor O'Donnell, Paul Brennan; Caolan McGonagle, Michael Langan; Dáire Ó Baoill, Eoin McHugh, Jamie Brennan; Peadar Mogan, Daniel Clarke, Eoghan McGettigan.

Subs: Andrew McClean for McGettigan 46; Ethan O'Donnel for D Clarke 47; Cian Mulligan and Conor Morrison for Conor O'Donnell and C Ward, both 61;

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Colin Walshe, Kieran Duffy, Padraic Keenan; Ryan McAnespie, Karl O'Connell, Shane Carey; Niall Kearns, Kieran Hughes; Dermot Malone, Jack McCarron, Robbie McAllister; Barry McGinn, Keith McEneney, Christopher McGuinness.

Subs: Darren Hughes for McGinn; Dessie Ward for McEneney both ht; Barry McBennett for D Hughes 41; Jason Irwin for McEneney 50; Ryann Wylie for McAllister 56;

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan)