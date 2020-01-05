Contact

PLAYER RATINGS: Here are our Player Ratings for Donegal v Monaghan in Dr McKenna Cup

GOOD OVERALL PERFORMANCE FROM DONEGAL

Peadar Mogan scoring Donegal's goal Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal had a deserved one-point win over Monaghan in their opening Dr McKenna Cup encounter in Ballybofey.

It was a good day for Donegal's players and here are the player ratings for the game.


SHAUN PATTON: Another outstanding display and St Eunans man, apart from saving late penalty, was involved in a lot of Donegal's play. 8
CAOLAN WARD: A solid display from Ward, who also got forward on a few occasions to put Donegal on front foot. 7
BRENDAN MCCOLE: Got to grips with a big Monaghan full-forward and was very unlucky to pick up the first booking when he was fouled near the touchline. 7
JEAIC MAC CEALLABHUI: A late call-up for the young Naomh Conaill man. He worked very hard and made an invaluable block after Shaun Patton's save to deny a certain Monaghan goal. Will be happy with his first start. 7
RYAN MCHUGH: Captain for the day, but it was a quiet one for the Kilcar man who didn't feature much until the final quarter. 6
CONOR O'DONNELL: Another debutant, he had a tough opponent in Jack McCarron, but gradually got to grips with the game and scored a very good point. Looked at home. 7
PAUL BRENNAN: Was a strong presence throughout. Hit a great point but also shot too early on another occasion when an opening was carved. 6.5
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Worked hard around midfield but found it hard to make any real impression. Monaghan were strong in this sector early on. 6
MICHAEL LANGAN: Missed an easy free midway through second half but apart from that hardly put a foot wrong. His pace created many openings for Donegal. 8.5
DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Another who had the pace to keep Donegal on front foot. Scored a second half point, but it was his runs in the first half that caught the eye, one creating a great chance for Eoghan McGettigan. 8
EOIN MCHUGH: A lively display from the Kilcar man, who opened Donegal's account with a very good point. His pace was also a factor. 7
JAMIE BRENNAN: One can only imagine the scoring tally Brennan could have had. He ended with 0-3 but was involved in four or five goal chances. Was a real thorn in the Monaghan defence but can do work on finishing. 8
PEADAR MOGAN: The St Nauls man is a perfect fit for Donegal, tidy on the ball and always a scoring threat. Hit 1-1 and could have had another goal if the pass had to come. His shoulder on Rory Beggan won over any doubting Donegal fans. 8
DANIEL CLARKE: On his debut, Clarke put in a really good shift, willing to work hard around the middle of the field and caught the eye on one occasion when tracking back to turn over ball. 7.5
EOGHAN MCGETTIGAN: The underfoot conditions and Monaghan playing an extra man back was always going to make it a difficult day for the young Naomh Conaill man. Will learn from the experience. 6
ANDREW MCCLEAN: In early in the second half, McClean was involved in a lot of good stuff and will be happy with his first start. 7
ETHAN O'DONNELL: In for Daniel Clarke, O'Donnell worked hard and got on the ball a number of times. Will also learn from the experience. 6.5
CIAN MULLIGAN, CONOR MORRISON and AARON DEENEY: Not on long enough to rate.

