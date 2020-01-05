PLAYER RATINGS: Here are our Player Ratings for Donegal v Monaghan in Dr McKenna Cup

Contact
Peadar Mogan scoring Donegal's goal Picture: Thomas Gallagher
Donegal had a deserved one-point win over Monaghan in their opening Dr McKenna Cup encounter in Ballybofey.
It was a good day for Donegal's players and here are the player ratings for the game.
SHAUN PATTON: Another outstanding display and St Eunans man, apart from saving late penalty, was involved in a lot of Donegal's play. 8
CAOLAN WARD: A solid display from Ward, who also got forward on a few occasions to put Donegal on front foot. 7
BRENDAN MCCOLE: Got to grips with a big Monaghan full-forward and was very unlucky to pick up the first booking when he was fouled near the touchline. 7
JEAIC MAC CEALLABHUI: A late call-up for the young Naomh Conaill man. He worked very hard and made an invaluable block after Shaun Patton's save to deny a certain Monaghan goal. Will be happy with his first start. 7
RYAN MCHUGH: Captain for the day, but it was a quiet one for the Kilcar man who didn't feature much until the final quarter. 6
CONOR O'DONNELL: Another debutant, he had a tough opponent in Jack McCarron, but gradually got to grips with the game and scored a very good point. Looked at home. 7
PAUL BRENNAN: Was a strong presence throughout. Hit a great point but also shot too early on another occasion when an opening was carved. 6.5
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Worked hard around midfield but found it hard to make any real impression. Monaghan were strong in this sector early on. 6
MICHAEL LANGAN: Missed an easy free midway through second half but apart from that hardly put a foot wrong. His pace created many openings for Donegal. 8.5
DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Another who had the pace to keep Donegal on front foot. Scored a second half point, but it was his runs in the first half that caught the eye, one creating a great chance for Eoghan McGettigan. 8
EOIN MCHUGH: A lively display from the Kilcar man, who opened Donegal's account with a very good point. His pace was also a factor. 7
JAMIE BRENNAN: One can only imagine the scoring tally Brennan could have had. He ended with 0-3 but was involved in four or five goal chances. Was a real thorn in the Monaghan defence but can do work on finishing. 8
PEADAR MOGAN: The St Nauls man is a perfect fit for Donegal, tidy on the ball and always a scoring threat. Hit 1-1 and could have had another goal if the pass had to come. His shoulder on Rory Beggan won over any doubting Donegal fans. 8
DANIEL CLARKE: On his debut, Clarke put in a really good shift, willing to work hard around the middle of the field and caught the eye on one occasion when tracking back to turn over ball. 7.5
EOGHAN MCGETTIGAN: The underfoot conditions and Monaghan playing an extra man back was always going to make it a difficult day for the young Naomh Conaill man. Will learn from the experience. 6
ANDREW MCCLEAN: In early in the second half, McClean was involved in a lot of good stuff and will be happy with his first start. 7
ETHAN O'DONNELL: In for Daniel Clarke, O'Donnell worked hard and got on the ball a number of times. Will also learn from the experience. 6.5
CIAN MULLIGAN, CONOR MORRISON and AARON DEENEY: Not on long enough to rate.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A Donegal based Australian woman is doing her bit to help those in her native land where fires have caused devastation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.