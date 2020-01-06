Scór na nÓg - Three Ulster titles for Donegal in Monaghan on Saturday

Contact
Recitation/Storytelling: Síofra Harvey – Naomh Adhamhnáin
Donegal had tremendous success on Saturday last 4th January at the Ulster finals of Scór na nÓg in Threemilehouse, Co. Monaghan where Naomh Columba won the Tráth na gCeist with a final score of 82, Síofra Harvey of CLG Naomh Adhamhnáin won the Recitation/Storytelling with her piece (Bandraoi Loch an Dúin) which was entirely as Gaeilge and Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn won the Novelty Act with their act which was named Packie McNamee. The ballad group from Naomh Adhamhnáin and the céilí dancers from Iorras also gave great performances and represented the county well but unfortunately lost out on the day.
This was one of Donegal’s most successful days in Scór with representation in five of the eight categories and winning three of the categories. The winners in the eight categories were as follows. Dún na nGall - 3, Doire – 2, Aontroim – 1, An Cabhán – 1 and Tír Eoghain - 1
Naomh Columba, Naomh Adhamhnáin and Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn will now represent their clubs, Donegal and Ulster in the All Ireland finals of Scór na nÓg in Killarney on the 1st February.
Ádh mór orthú agus go néirigh go geal leo.
Novelty Act: Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn – Michael Sweeney, Anna Sweeney, Eimear Sweeney, Emily Crossan, Cormac Crossan, Daniel Brady, Alicia Brady
