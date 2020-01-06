Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney disappointed at result against Donegal in McKenna Cup

Seamus McEnaney was left disappointed in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday but was full of praise for the Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton, especially the penalty save in the last period of the match which gave McEnaney and his side their first defeat in his second term as Monaghan manager.

Commenting on the missed penalty and the marvellous performance by Patton, McEnaney has rated him one of the best number 1s in the country stating: “The penalty doesn’t annoy me. Penalties aren’t as easy scored as you might think, and Patton is one of the best goalkeepers in the country at the moment. It’s no gimme. Shane Carey’s a natural forward and a natural finisher.”

Speaking after the game in Ballybofey, McEnaney also stated on where his team went wrong and how they are going to improve. “We’d be disappointed with how we performed in the first 15 minutes of the second half, we only tagged on two points in that period. All in all, we’ve come and played 20 players, which leaves us having used 31 players in the McKenna Cup, so it’s certainly served its purpose over the two weeks. The bit that does annoy me is we had four or five chances to latch on points. We kicked four or five wides in the second half, we gave away the ball five or six times, and that’s the disappointing part.”

This is the Corduff man’s second term in the hot seat as he previously served for six years as the Monaghan boss from 2004 to 2010, where in that time he led his native county to their first Ulster final in 19 years in 2007 and again in 2010 only losing out to Tyrone on both occasions. After spells with Meath, Wexford and the Monaghan minors, he returned to the Monaghan senior setup after the resignation of Malachy O’Rourke.

In terms of moving forward McEnaney, who goes by the nickname “Banty”, acknowledges the work and improvement that’s needed as well as building young players into the squad. “There are loads of things to work on. The biggest thing we decided was that every single player on the panel would get game time in the McKenna Cup, and we achieved that in our second game. Our focus is on three weeks’ time in Salthill,” said McEnaney.