'Keeper Shaun Patton is winner of Democrat Man of Match Poll in Donegal v Monaghan game

Goalkeeper Shaun Patton has been chosen as the public’s Man of the Match in Donegal’s one-point victory over Monaghan according to the DonegalLive online poll.

Patton grabbed the headlines after his marvellous injury time penalty save against Shane Carey which led to Donegal’s opening Dr McKenna Cup victory in Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon.

Patton, who is keeping two-time all-star Paul Durcan out of the team, was the public’s favourite at 29%. In a very close second was the twenty-year-old goal scorer and the 2019 county under 20s captain Peadar Mogan at 26%.

Though he was the official man of the match on the day, Michael Langan from the St Michaels club only came third at 23%.

The official results are as follows:

Shaun Patton 29%

Peadar Mogan 26%

Michael Langan 23%

Dáire Ó Baoill 11%

Jamie Brennan 11%