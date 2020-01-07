Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Jason Quigley back in ring in California at end of January

TWIN TOWNS MAN BACK AT SCENE OF HIS LAST WIN

Jason Quigley back in ring in California at end of January

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Jason Quigley (17-1, 13KOs) will be back in the ring later this month, just over a month since his last fight, which lasted only three rounds.
Golden Boy Promotions middleweight Quigley will face a yet-to-be-named opponent at The OC Hangar in Costa Mesa, California on January 23.
Quigley will be back at the scene of a third round stoppage of Abraham Cordero on December 5.
It will be just seven weeks from that win when Quigley will step through the ropes again.
“I’ve been looking to get these kind of quick fights since my injury and since moving back close to home because I want to build momentum,” Quigley said.
“I haven’t got that chance until now. I fought at the start of December got a good win and now I’m straight back in. That’s exactly what I want and exactly what I need.
“It’s all about momentum now. I need to get in again, keep it fresh and get out of there ASAP to keep the ball rolling.”
After defeating Cordero, the former NABF middleweight champion returned home to Donegal, where he kept his edge sharp.
He said: “I always stay in shape because you need to be ready for the call. If that chance comes, you need to be ready to grab it.
“I stayed in shape over Christmas and kept ticking over. This shows that I was right to do that. I was in the gym most days. If I had taken a long break over Christmas I mightn’t have been able to take a fight date as quickly again and it would’ve been a chance missed.”
Quigley, who is managed by the Los Angeles-based Sheer Sports Management, fought for the first time under new trainer Andy Lee in December. Now, Quigley is looking to kick on under the direction of the former world champion.
Quigley said: “Me and Andy are keen to keep the flow going. We are working on things and trying to improve, tighten up on some other things. This is a perfect opportunity again.
“It’s an exciting time. What’s important now in 2020 is driving on and achieving what I want to achieve.
“My aim and my goal is to become the world champion. I’ve seen it in training and I’ve felt it myself, there is a change there and click of things back in place again. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie