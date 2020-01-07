Jason Quigley back in ring in California at end of January

Jason Quigley (17-1, 13KOs) will be back in the ring later this month, just over a month since his last fight, which lasted only three rounds.

Golden Boy Promotions middleweight Quigley will face a yet-to-be-named opponent at The OC Hangar in Costa Mesa, California on January 23.

Quigley will be back at the scene of a third round stoppage of Abraham Cordero on December 5.

It will be just seven weeks from that win when Quigley will step through the ropes again.

“I’ve been looking to get these kind of quick fights since my injury and since moving back close to home because I want to build momentum,” Quigley said.

“I haven’t got that chance until now. I fought at the start of December got a good win and now I’m straight back in. That’s exactly what I want and exactly what I need.

“It’s all about momentum now. I need to get in again, keep it fresh and get out of there ASAP to keep the ball rolling.”

After defeating Cordero, the former NABF middleweight champion returned home to Donegal, where he kept his edge sharp.

He said: “I always stay in shape because you need to be ready for the call. If that chance comes, you need to be ready to grab it.

“I stayed in shape over Christmas and kept ticking over. This shows that I was right to do that. I was in the gym most days. If I had taken a long break over Christmas I mightn’t have been able to take a fight date as quickly again and it would’ve been a chance missed.”

Quigley, who is managed by the Los Angeles-based Sheer Sports Management, fought for the first time under new trainer Andy Lee in December. Now, Quigley is looking to kick on under the direction of the former world champion.

Quigley said: “Me and Andy are keen to keep the flow going. We are working on things and trying to improve, tighten up on some other things. This is a perfect opportunity again.

“It’s an exciting time. What’s important now in 2020 is driving on and achieving what I want to achieve.

“My aim and my goal is to become the world champion. I’ve seen it in training and I’ve felt it myself, there is a change there and click of things back in place again. I’m excited for what’s to come.”