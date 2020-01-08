BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Encouraging start to the new season

The new GAA season is up and running and Donegal got off to an encouraging start with a win over Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday in Ballybofey.

Overall it was a good solid early season performance and after a poor start we recovered well and were more than one point winner over the Farney men.

They would not have been flattered with a six or seven point win.

Jamie Brennan, who worked hard throughout, scored three points and it could have easily been 2-3 ,and Eoghan McGettigan was denied an almost certain goal by the woodwork.

I must confess early on when Monaghan went 0-7 to 0-2 up in the first 25 minutes I was worried for Donegal. We looked very rusty at that stage and Monaghan were flying.

In fairness they had a game and a win over Derry under their belts while it was the first game of the season for our boys.

But we got our second wind in the last ten minutes of the half and reeled off four points on the spin and there were just two points between the teams at half-time.

Donegal were much the better team in the second half and scored 1-5 to Monaghan’s 0-5.

Michael Langan was named man of the match afterwards and rightly so. He was by far the best player on the park. He kicked four points and had a big influence on the game.

The only blemish on his performance was a late black card that saw him sin binned in the closing minutes.

His sin binning meant Donegal finished with 13 men. Brendan McCole had received his marching orders earlier in the half on a bad refereeing decision. He was in my opinion sent off in the wrong by an overactive referee. Brendan had a good game and did a fine marking job on Monaghan full-forward Keith McEneney.

Others to stand out were Ryan McHugh - who was the captain in the absence of Michael Murphy - Dáire Ó Baoill, Jamie Brennan, Daniel Clarke, Peadar Mogan and Eoin McHugh.

It was a good game to win because Monaghan came with a strong team and were all out to win. This was very evident with the introduction of Darren Hughes in the second half.

The one big lesson to be taken from the game is not to carry the ball into traffic. Time after time on Sunday we did that and lost the ball and were turned over.

It is a no-no in the modern game. We were lucky on Sunday Monaghan did not punish us to any great extent. But if we were to do it against the top teams they would really hurt you.

The win sets us up nicely for tomorrow night’s game against Derry in Celtic Park. A win or a draw will see us top the group and a place in the semi-final and another game.

I’m sure Declan will be going all out for the win because the semi-final would give him another competitive game in the build up to the league.

The more games we get the better before we take on Mayo in the league opener.

U-20s

Well done to Shaun Paul Barrett and the county U-20s on their draw with Derry on Saturday in Celtic Park. The only disappointing aspect of the result is that we conceded three goals. But otherwise it was a positive result. They face Roscommon on Saturday in their next game in Ballybofey, while they also have Mayo in their group and that game will be the following weekend.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack