Con Sean Singles Darts Tournament in Carrick on Saturday January 18th

The ever popular Con Sean Singles Darts Tournament is on Saturday 18 January for the 22nd year with this year’s event back in Carrick and will be held in Evelyn’s and Sliabh Liag Bars. Registration is Evelyn’s from 2pm. First games start at 4pm sharp.
Pre entry only; you can enter by calling into either bar and leave your name, via the Facebook event page or call/text James on 086-9969256 before Friday 17 January.
Accommodation also available at Ostan Sliabh Liag.
€1000 in prizes guaranteed €10 to enter. Open to all players.
List of previous 21 finals:
2019 John Menchia 6 Alan Byrne 3
2018 John Con McGinley 6-5 Michael Leech
2017 John Flood 6-1 John Gallagher 1
2016 John Flood 6-5 Andrew Gillespie
2015 John Flood 6-2 Noel O'Donnell
2014 John Flood 6-4 Gerard McGlynn
2013 Dermot McGuire 6-1 John Gallagher
2012 John Con McGinley 6-4 Andrew Gillespie
2011 John Flood 6-4 John Murray
2010 John Flood 5-1 John D Gallagher
2009 Dermot McGuire 5-0 Declan Cunningham
2008 John McGinley 5-4 Declan Cunningham
2007 John Flood 4-2 Kenneth Kennedy
2006 Kenneth Kennedy 4-2 Tommy Feeney
2005 Charlie Grant 4-1 Declan Cunningham
2004 Garry Bell 4-0 John Con McGinley
2003 Raymond Hegarty 4-3 John Con McGinley
2002 John Ward 4-2 Joe Byrne
2001 Gerald Harvey 4-1 Alan McBrearty
2000 Seamus Curran 4-3 Hugh Doherty
1999 Kenneth Kennedy 4-1 Bernie Mullen
