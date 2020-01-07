Con Sean Singles Darts Tournament in Carrick on Saturday January 18th

The ever popular Con Sean Singles Darts Tournament is on Saturday 18 January for the 22nd year with this year’s event back in Carrick and will be held in Evelyn’s and Sliabh Liag Bars. Registration is Evelyn’s from 2pm. First games start at 4pm sharp.

Pre entry only; you can enter by calling into either bar and leave your name, via the Facebook event page or call/text James on 086-9969256 before Friday 17 January.

Accommodation also available at Ostan Sliabh Liag.

€1000 in prizes guaranteed €10 to enter. Open to all players.

List of previous 21 finals:

2019 John Menchia 6 Alan Byrne 3

2018 John Con McGinley 6-5 Michael Leech

2017 John Flood 6-1 John Gallagher 1

2016 John Flood 6-5 Andrew Gillespie

2015 John Flood 6-2 Noel O'Donnell

2014 John Flood 6-4 Gerard McGlynn

2013 Dermot McGuire 6-1 John Gallagher

2012 John Con McGinley 6-4 Andrew Gillespie

2011 John Flood 6-4 John Murray

2010 John Flood 5-1 John D Gallagher

2009 Dermot McGuire 5-0 Declan Cunningham

2008 John McGinley 5-4 Declan Cunningham

2007 John Flood 4-2 Kenneth Kennedy

2006 Kenneth Kennedy 4-2 Tommy Feeney

2005 Charlie Grant 4-1 Declan Cunningham

2004 Garry Bell 4-0 John Con McGinley

2003 Raymond Hegarty 4-3 John Con McGinley

2002 John Ward 4-2 Joe Byrne

2001 Gerald Harvey 4-1 Alan McBrearty

2000 Seamus Curran 4-3 Hugh Doherty

1999 Kenneth Kennedy 4-1 Bernie Mullen