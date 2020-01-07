Lifford Strabane AC athletes busy over New Year

On New Year’s Eve, Tuesday 31st Dec we had athletes competing at the 10th Lough 5 Miler, Loughmacrory which had their largest number of participants taking to the starting line. 743 in total.

Lifford Strabane AC was represented by eight athletes at this road race with some making improvements on their “Boxing Day” race times. The first of the Lifford Strabane AC athletes to the finish line, was Master Athlete and National Marathon Medal recipient Michael Duncan placing 3rd in the M55+ Category with a personal best time of 32:33PB. Raymond Hoynes was next to the line in a fine time of 34:33 followed closely by Cormac Carlin in 34:38. John Coyle was next in 35:19, Sean Carlin 37:07, Joe Deans 38:37, Dominic Carlin 38:46 with solo female club representative Claire Keys in 38:54.

On New Year’s Day, Tues 1st Jan Raphoe Road Runners, Family 5k Run and Walk attracted a strong crowd of almost 300 runners with all proceeds of the race being donated to The KBRT – Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Lifford Strabane AC was represented by a total of 10 club members. First to the finish line for Lifford Strabane AC was a club athlete Liam Cleary in a time of 21:57. Don Pearson was next to the finish line in 22:44 with juvenile athlete Orlaigh McCrory hot on his heels finishing in 22:48 to take 1st in the Female Junior category. Pius Doherty 23:12. First male junior athlete to finish for the club was Lifford Strabane AC’s Taylor Neilands in 23:50, Graham Neilands 24:16, Irene McBride 28:30, juvenile athlete Logan Hegarty beating his granda Laurence to the finish line in 36:08, Laurence Doherty 36:15 & Neil Meehan 37:27.

Saturday 4th January, In preparation for The Last One Standing Ultra event in February, Lifford Strabane AC’s Don Pearson took to the starting line of the Last one Standing RECCE at Castleward. Don completed the distance of 33.93K in a time of 4:49:26.

Finally, on Sunday 5th January, Lifford Strabane AC’s juvenile athlete Emily Rose Kelly got her 2020 racing season off to a great start! This athlete ran a personal best time of 8mins 23secs & set a new girls course record for her age category at the Derry Junior Park Run. Emily finished 1st overall beating her previous personal best time on this course by an impressive 27seconds.

Well done to all who competed over the course of the week. Congratulations to all athletes that ran personal bests and category prize winners.

A new season is ahead of us, it’s time to set new goals!! Whether it be to run/throw/jump/walk further, faster or more!! If you believe it, the mind can achieve it!!

Other news:

Couch to 5K Programme commencing Tuesday 7th January 2020. Training will be on both Tuesday & Thursday evenings lasting for 5 wks.

Lifford Strabane AC 5k Spring Series commences on Sunday 12th at 10am in Carrigans, Co. Donegal. Technical top for all whom register for all three races. See you at the start line. Go on, go on!! You know you want to.

Training resumes for Adults on Tues 7th and Thurs 9th Jan 2019 at 6:45pm all past, present and future members welcomed.

Training for juvenile members past, present and future on Monday 6th January 2019 at 6:30pm sharp.

Lifford Strabane AC caters for all abilities. All training sessions are coach led. New members always welcomed.