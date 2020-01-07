Barry Doherty back in management as he takes over at St Nauls for 2020

Kilcar’s 2017 Donegal SFC winning manager Barry Doherty is expected to take up the hotseat as the new boss of Naomh Naille for the coming 2020 season after stepping down at Towney little over a month ago.

Doherty took over from Martin McHugh as Kilcar manager at the start of the 2017 campaign and guided his home club to an All-County League and Donegal SFC title in his first year in charge. A low scoring 0-7 to 0-4 win over Naomh Conaill in the 2017 county final, brought the Dr Maguire Cup to Kilcar for the first time since 1993.

John McNulty, who last managed Kilcar in 2015 alongside Rory Gallagher, will return as the new manager in Towney, having previously guided Naomh Naille to an Intermediate County Final in 2017, only to lose out to Milford on the day and also had success involved with the Donegal Masters.

Under Doherty, Kilcar went the entire 2019 league campaign unbeaten, but failed to pass the quarter-final stage in the 2018 championship and the semi-final stage of the 2019 championship, losing out to Gaoth Dobhair in the latter.

Naomh Naille will enter the 2020 season as Intermediate Champions and rich Division two contenders having previously been coached by Letterkenny native Barry Meehan.