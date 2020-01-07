New GAA managers appointed in Bundoran and Naomh Brid

Contact
Dougie Corbett . . . back at the helm at Naomh Brid
Tyrone native Terry McCann, who is the father of Tyrone stars Tiernan and Conall McCann, will replace Niall Dunne as the new manager at Realt na Mara, Bundoran.
McCann's appointment was confirmed by the Realt na Mara Club this week.
Dougie Corbett has returned as manager to Third Division side Naomh Bríd for a second tenure after being coached and managed by former All-Star Matt Gallagher last season. Corbett was with Naomh Colmcille last season but resigned during the year.
John 'Razda' Cunningham will be in charge at Killybegs again, while Pat Campbell will become the full-time manager at Four Masters, who will, like Naomh Brid, be operating in Division Three.
