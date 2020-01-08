Bonner: Donegal may not field in Sunday's McKenna semi

Contact
DILEMMA: Declan Bonner says his side will be decimated because of the Sigerson Cup.
Donegal boss Declan Bonner has warned he may not be able to field a side for the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final this Sunday.
Victory over Derry in Celtic Park on Wednesday evening secured a last four clash with Monaghan, but with a raft of players set to be unavailable due to Sigerson Cup duties, the Na Rossa man said "it looks possibly like we won't be able to field in that match."
Bonner maintains he could lose as many as 13 of his players, who will be turning out for their respective colleges this weekend, and said moving the McKenna clash back to next Tuesday could be a possible solution.
He did stress, however, that player welfare would have to be a factor in whatever decision is made.
"We will just have to see what is put ahead of us," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.