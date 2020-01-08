Bonner: Donegal may not field in Sunday's McKenna semi

Donegal boss Declan Bonner has warned he may not be able to field a side for the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final this Sunday.

Victory over Derry in Celtic Park on Wednesday evening secured a last four clash with Monaghan, but with a raft of players set to be unavailable due to Sigerson Cup duties, the Na Rossa man said "it looks possibly like we won't be able to field in that match."

Bonner maintains he could lose as many as 13 of his players, who will be turning out for their respective colleges this weekend, and said moving the McKenna clash back to next Tuesday could be a possible solution.

He did stress, however, that player welfare would have to be a factor in whatever decision is made.

"We will just have to see what is put ahead of us," he said.