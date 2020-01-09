PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared in their Dr McKenna Cup win over Derry in Celtic Park

On a good night for Donegal, the player ratings after their win over Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup in Celtic Park, reflect that.

There were a number of standout performers.

Here are our player ratings:

MICHAEL LYNCH: Didn't put a foot wrong. Wasn't troubled much by a feeble Derry attack, but will be very happy with the outing. 7.5

CAOLAN WARD: Very worthy of the man of the match award, scoring 1-1 from corner-back, both well-taken scores. Ward kept driving forward all night. 8.5

BRENDAN MCCOLE: Was solid at full-back and will be happy to have got another hour in the No 3 jersey. 6.5

CONOR MORRISON: A very good outing for the St Eunans man, who was very measured and solid throughout. 7.5

PAUL BRENNAN: Had the honour of captaining Donegal in Celtic Park and put in a very solid shift. 7

CONOR O'DONNELL: Really looking the part, O'Donnell was at the centre of many Donegal attacks and covered a lot of ground. 7.5

JEAIC MAC CEALLABHUI: Another game under the Naomh Conaill man's belt and he certainly put in a big shift, turning up in all areas of the field. 7

CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Worked very hard around midfield and put in some big hits. 6.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: Becoming a very accomplished player at midfield. Able to create time and space and make things looks simple. 8

DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Not as prominent as on Sunday last but still put in a good hour and also got a good point. 7

EOIN MCHUGH: Also quieter than last Sunday and sometimes found it hard to get into the game. 6.5

ETHAN O'DONNELL: Got caught in possession a few times but then hit a great point in the second half. Has more to give. 6.5

PEADAR MOGAN: To the fore once more, Mogan took his scores well and will be happy with the outing. 7.5

MICHAEL CARROLL: Great to see the Gaoth Dobhair man back. Was a little rusty but full-forward not his natural position. 6.5

EOGHAN MCGETTIGAN: Again had the short straw of battling it out on his own up front. Has much more to offer. 6.5

CIARAN THOMPSON: Great to see the return of the talented Naomh Conaill man and he really looked at home when introduced. 7.5

DANIEL CLARKE: In for the final quarter in place of Eoghan McGettigan, Clarke got a number of touches and did nothing wrong. 6.5

ANDREW MCCLEAN: The Kilcar livewire again showed up well and also got on the scoresheet as well as setting up Donegal attacks. 7

CIARAN DIVER: In for Eoin McHugh and made his mark with a good point. 6.5

AARON DEENEY: In for the final ten minutes and did little wrong. 6.5