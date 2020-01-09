PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared in their Dr McKenna Cup win over Derry in Celtic Park

Contact
Caolan Ward . . . really impressed against Derry
On a good night for Donegal, the player ratings after their win over Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup in Celtic Park, reflect that.
There were a number of standout performers.
Here are our player ratings:
MICHAEL LYNCH: Didn't put a foot wrong. Wasn't troubled much by a feeble Derry attack, but will be very happy with the outing. 7.5
CAOLAN WARD: Very worthy of the man of the match award, scoring 1-1 from corner-back, both well-taken scores. Ward kept driving forward all night. 8.5
BRENDAN MCCOLE: Was solid at full-back and will be happy to have got another hour in the No 3 jersey. 6.5
CONOR MORRISON: A very good outing for the St Eunans man, who was very measured and solid throughout. 7.5
PAUL BRENNAN: Had the honour of captaining Donegal in Celtic Park and put in a very solid shift. 7
CONOR O'DONNELL: Really looking the part, O'Donnell was at the centre of many Donegal attacks and covered a lot of ground. 7.5
JEAIC MAC CEALLABHUI: Another game under the Naomh Conaill man's belt and he certainly put in a big shift, turning up in all areas of the field. 7
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Worked very hard around midfield and put in some big hits. 6.5
MICHAEL LANGAN: Becoming a very accomplished player at midfield. Able to create time and space and make things looks simple. 8
DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Not as prominent as on Sunday last but still put in a good hour and also got a good point. 7
EOIN MCHUGH: Also quieter than last Sunday and sometimes found it hard to get into the game. 6.5
ETHAN O'DONNELL: Got caught in possession a few times but then hit a great point in the second half. Has more to give. 6.5
PEADAR MOGAN: To the fore once more, Mogan took his scores well and will be happy with the outing. 7.5
MICHAEL CARROLL: Great to see the Gaoth Dobhair man back. Was a little rusty but full-forward not his natural position. 6.5
EOGHAN MCGETTIGAN: Again had the short straw of battling it out on his own up front. Has much more to offer. 6.5
CIARAN THOMPSON: Great to see the return of the talented Naomh Conaill man and he really looked at home when introduced. 7.5
DANIEL CLARKE: In for the final quarter in place of Eoghan McGettigan, Clarke got a number of touches and did nothing wrong. 6.5
ANDREW MCCLEAN: The Kilcar livewire again showed up well and also got on the scoresheet as well as setting up Donegal attacks. 7
CIARAN DIVER: In for Eoin McHugh and made his mark with a good point. 6.5
AARON DEENEY: In for the final ten minutes and did little wrong. 6.5
