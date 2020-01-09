Contact

Rory White wins President's Prize at marvellous Murvagh

Donegal ETB Golf Society

Donegal ETB

Rory White pictured receiving his winner's prize from Mr Geoffrey Browne. Also included is society captain Deirdre O' Toole and Ms Anne McHugh

Reporter:

Reporter

The Donegal ETB Golf Society began the new decade with a bumper turnout on the fine links of Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh on Saturday past. 

On what was a nice mild winter’s morning, 26 golfers turned up to do battle for one of the ‘Majors’ in the Society’s calendar, the President’s Prize. 

This year our Society President is Mr. Geoffrey Browne who is the current Chairperson of Donegal ETB and we were also delighted to welcome our CE, Ms. Anne McHugh.

Winner on the day with an excellent score of 40pts was Rory White (14). Rory really hit form on the back 9 which he covered in one over gross including back-to-back birdies at the Par 5, 12th and the Par 3, 13th. 

Back row l-r Eamon McDonnell, Rory White, Kate Gallagher, Alex Harkin, Seamus Clerkin. Front row l-r Jim McGlynn, Vice-Captain, Mr Geoffrey Browne, Ms Anne McHugh, Deirdre O'Toole

Runner up with 37pts was the perennial competitor, Alex Harkin (14) with Eamonn McDonnell (22) third on 36pts; it meant that the top 3 positions were filled by Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club members. 

In fourth place was our Captain and reigning Golfer of the Year, Deirdre O’ Toole (12) with 34pts. The Category 4 winner was Kate Gallagher (23) with 31pts and completing the winners' circle with the retired members’ prize was Seamus Clerkin (21) with 27pts.

Golfer of the Year standings after three outings are: 1st Kate Gallagher 47pts; 2nd Rory White 45pts; 3rd Deirdre O’ Toole 43pts; 4th Eamonn McDonnell 41pts; 5th Tommy Greally 34pts.

Last year's captain John Bosco Gallagher presenting his predecessor Marcel McCafferty with a memento for his year as captain

In the ‘Magnificent 7’ signature hole competition, the latest standings are: 1st Alex Harkin on 7pts; 2nd Rory White, Enda Mannion and Jimmy O’ Donnell on 6pts.

The next outing sees the society return to Greencastle Golf Club on February 8.  New members are always very welcome and can contact any member of the Society for further details.

