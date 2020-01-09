ONLINE POLL: McKenna Cup man of the match result

Contact
STANDOUT: Donegal's goal scorer Caolan Ward.
In our poll, we asked you to pick the standout player in the Derry v Donegal McKenna Cup match from a shortlist of five.
The majority of you plumped for Caolan Ward, who secured 37 percent of the overall vote. The Donegal defender produced a remarkably assured performance on Wednesday evening that was capped off by a well-taken goal.
In second place, on 27 percent, was Peadar Mogan, who showed tremendous work rate throughout and chipped in with a few timely scores, as did Michael Langan, who was close behind on 21 percent.
The ever-improving Conor O'Donnell, who confidently pulled the strings in midfield, came in fourth on 13 percent, while two percent of you acknowledged the great shift put in by Derry forward Ryan Bell.
Thanks to everyone who took the time to take part in the poll.
