THE SPORTING DIARY: Harte has no right to be involved in Cathal McShane decision

If a GAA player wants to earn a living playing Aussie Rules, has anyone the right to question their decision?

I found it hard to believe my ears this week when Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte, went on a rant about the GAA becoming complicit in helping the Australian Rules teams recruit new talent for their teams.

The Red Hands boss felt that all links with the Aussies should be terminated.

And all because one of his best players, Cathal McShane, has decided to take up an offer to try out with one of the Australian teams.

As manager of one of the high profile teams in the GAA, should Mickey Harte not be wishing Cathal McShane all the best and telling everyone that he will be happy to have him back should things not work out.

Remember the most important person in this whole debate is Cathal McShane. It is his life and to hear a manager interfere in McShane's decision in a negative manner was completely out of order.

Harte has a right to be disappointed with the decision, but there it should end. Any county manager would be disappointed to lose such a talent, but county team managers lose talented players for many different reasons - injury, commitment, the need to travel, etc.

As Brendan Devenney says elsewhere in this paper, Donegal would be disappointed if Michael Murphy took up an offer. And I have no doubt that Murphy was approached. I would hope that any Donegal manager would react differently if one of their players was involved.

County team players are free agents. They put in huge hours to wear the county jersey and all of them do so with pride. Even in the less successful counties, the joy of winning makes the commitment worthwhile.

But if they decide to do something else with their lives, then no county manager should stand in their way. And if that 'something' is to try out a professional sport where they can earn a living, then the need for their county manager to support them and wish them well is even greater.

So Mickey Harte is not a great lover of Aussie Rules football. So what. He probably doesn't like rugby or basketball or soccer either. His game is Gaelic football.

Fair play to him. But after a long playing and management career with Tyrone, you would think that his sporting horizons would have broadened a little. He has long held very strong views and beliefs and there is a stubborn streak in him. Remember his playing career ended with the famous Glencull nine-year strike; and in recent years he has shown that same stubborn streak in his dispute with RTE over after-match interviews.

I'm not privy to the finer details of the Cathal McShane decision. But if any player in their mid-20s were offered a six figure sum to play for a season in Australia, I'm sure they would take some time to consider it. At 24 he is older than most of the recruits that have tried their hand at Aussie Rules. However, he has the physique and at that age might be better equipped to handle being away from home a little easier.

Donegal supporters might be happy that he may not be in the Tyrone line-up for their championship clash in Ballybofey in May, but that is just a side-show in this whole issue. Cathal McShane should be able to make a decision about his future without Mickey Harte and the whole country talking about it in a negative manner.

McShane was a star for Tyrone last year, revelling in a new role at full-forward. There was an All-Star at the end of the year; but there was no six figure contract. McShane is not employed by Tyrone or Mickey Harte. He is free to live his life and make decisions about his future without outside interference or comment.

Mickey Harte might feel that his county are being dealt a blow. He has a right to be disappointed with McShane's decision; but that's where it should end. McShane does not belong to Harte or Tyrone.

It should be all about Cathal McShane.

GOOD START

Sunday last was a good start to the new year and decade as Donegal defeated Monaghan in the McKenna Cup. In a well-contested affair, there were plenty of positives for Donegal in the 1-12 to 0-14 victory.

I know Declan Bonner vented his frustration afterwards about the fixture pile-up which is happening next weekend with the Sigerson Cup matches down for Sunday. With all the forums and task forces talking about fixtures, it seems that the different branches are still not talking much to each other.

Whoever gets through to the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals scheduled for Sunday next, the games could become meaningless with all the students missing because of Sigerson duty. I think Bonner's contention that the Sigerson should be played before Christmas might be one solution.

With Letterkenny IT involved in Sigerson this year, Bonner cast doubts over whether Donegal could field a team if they were to reach the semi-final.

Still, we should not let the controversy, overshadow what was a good opening day out for Donegal on Sunday last.

There were plenty of good omens. Roll on 2020.