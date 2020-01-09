Big Donegal interest in Sigerson Cup with Letterkenny IT in action this Sunday

Letterkenny Institute of Technology will hope to get their Sigerson championship campaign off to a flying start on Sunday when they travel to the midlands to take on Athlone IT in the first round.

LyIT won the Division 2 league last season beating Dundalk in the final in the winter of 2018. They overcame Dundalk again in the Trench Cup final last February in Cork which earned the third level Donegal college promotion into the Sigerson Championship this season.

In last February’s final, Dundalk led 1-06 to 0-06 at the break but had to face into a very strong breeze in the second half. DkIT led by 3 points at the beginning of injury time but Letterkenny went for broke and managed to win the Trench Cup for the third time in their history by two points, scoring five points in injury time with Donegal star Michael Langan (pictured) picking up the Man of the Match award.

This season LyIT failed to pick up any points in their three league matches, losing out to St Mary’s, Ulster University and Queens University, all by seven points each. However, team manager Michael Murphy knows all about Sigerson football, winning the prestige University title with DCU back in 2012 and he will aim to get his team off to the best possible start on Sunday. The winner between Letterkenny IT and Athlone IT will face either IT Sligo or University of Limerick on January 19th.

During the Third Level League campaign, LyIT were absent a number of top players due to the success of their clubs at senior, intermediate and junior level. They were without the likes of John Campbell, Ethan Harkin, Ultan Doherty and Peadar Mogan due to various club commitments. Also included on the team are top county players such as Naomh Colmcille’s Michael Lynch, St Mary’s Paddy Dolan and Naomh Conaill’s Eoghan McGettigan, who has been tipped as one of the young stars to watch out for in the 2020 GAA season after kicking six points for his home club in their Ulster semi-final win over Clontibret.

Outside of LyIT a number of well-known Donegal players will feature for Universities across the country. Kilcar’s Andrew McClean will take on the captaincy role at Sligo IT and will be joined alongside fellow Donegal men such as Paul Brennan, Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath, Kevin McBrearty, Gerard Gallagher and Timmy Govorov. The side are coached by Ballyshannon man Benji Drummond.

At Dublin City University, Twin Towns player Oisin Gallen was the University’s top scorer this season but will miss out due to his shoulder injury. Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison will take up the key marking roles in the full-back line. Aaron Doherty will play a crucial role for TU Dublin after coming through as the Fresher captain last season. Other Donegal players representing Third Level Universities include Niall O’Donnell, Cormac Cannon and Naoise Ó Baoill for Maynooth, and former Finn Harps player and Letterkenny native Michael Gallagher representing UCD.

Of the 28 players representing LyIT on Sunday, 25 are from the county of Donegal. The LyIt panel includes:

Michael Lynch, Mark Mooney, Michael Langan, Eoin McGing, Bernard McGettigan, Mark McAteer, Liam Jackson, Steve McDaid, Caolan Gallagher, Liam Kelly, Sean Neary, Caoimhin Marley, Matt Duffy, Adam McElwaine, Peadar Mogan, Paddy Dolan, Bryan McNamee, Eoghan McGettigan, Shay Doherty, Darragh Black, John Campbell, Ryan McFadden, Daniel Brennan, Emmet Lynch, Christian Bonnar, Niall Meegan, Mark McAteer, Nathan Farrell.