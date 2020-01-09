DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA clubs

St Nauls

CLG Naomh Naille would like to wish all our members and supporters every best wish for 2020.

Naomh Naille is on board with the Operation Transformation and the GAA for Ireland Lights Up. Every Monday and Thursday starting the 9th January – 26th February 2019, our club will be completing a lit up walk for you, your family and friends to come and walk at 7pm. Come early to sign in!

A very enjoyable renewed parish league took place on Sunday December 29th. Congratulations to the Exiles who won the Clement Coughlan Memorial cup. Well done to everyone who participated and a special word of thanks to Stephen Griffin for organising the competition.

Dinner Dance: The Club dinner dance will take place on Saturday February 1st in the Central Hotel at 730 pm. Tickets are available from the secretary Mary Coughlan and executive members.

Extraordinary General meeting: An EGM of the club has been called for Monday January 27th in the clubhouse. All members are requested to attend.

St Michaels

Operation Transformation and St. Michael’s GAA Club: The hugely popular ‘Ireland Lights Up’ walking initiative returns in January 2020, in partnership with the GAA, Operation Transformation, and Get Ireland Walking. St. Michael’s is hosting the Operation Transformation, get Ireland Walking Campaign in the Creeslough Gaa Pitch, starting Thursday the 9th January until February 27th at 7pm.

Congratulations to Michael Langan on his Man of the Match, display against Monaghan in Ballybofey on Sunday last in the McKenna Cup.

Win a House: Official Donegal GAA tickets for the house draw are available to purchase in Arnolds Hotel, Dunfanaghy and Brian Dolan's Office, Creeslough, priced at €100 each.

Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw will be on sale locally shortly and St. Michael’s Club members will be round the areas shortly selling tickets door to door.

Naomh Columba

Bhí bród mór orainn uilig nuair a bhronn Uachtarán an Chumainn Lúthchleas Gael, Seán Ó hÓráin, bonn cré-umha orainn i bPáirc an Chrócaigh le déanaí, mar aitheantas ar an obair atá ar siúl againn leis an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn mar chuid d’Fhondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha. Bhí Cathaoirleach an Fhochumainn, Ruaidhrí Uá Chuirrín, agus Oifigeach na Gaeilge, Seán Séamus Mac Lochlainn, i láthair ar an oíche leis an bhonn a bhailiú. Oíche den scoth a bhí ann agus gabhann muid buíochas leis an Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Páirc an Chrócaigh, agus Glór na nGael a d’eagraigh an ócáid.

Bhí muid iontach bródúil fosta nuair a bhronnadh Gradam Club na Gaeltachta orainn ag ócáid de chuid Bhord an Chontae i mBaile Dhún na nGall i mí na Samhna.

Comhghairdeas ó chroí lenár bhfoireann Scór na nÓg a bhain Craobh Uladh sa chomórtas Tráth na gCeist ag deireadh na seachtaine. Maith sibh uilig!

The Club AGM takes place this Friday evening, January 10th, at 7pm in the clubhouse. All members are asked to attend.

Gym membership is now due, please contact the club treasurer for further details.

We wish all our members a very Happy New Year.

Aodh Ruadh

Hurling: A meeting of all interested in playing senior hurling with Aodh Ruadh in 2020 will take place on Friday 10th January 9pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Last One Standing cards are now in circulation. Test your prediction skills to be in with a chance of winning €300.

Ladies: There is training for senior, minor and under 16 ladies in the Mercy Hall on Monday evenings from 8pm to 9pm.

Ireland Lights Up: Aodh Ruadh and GAA clubs all over the country will once again be taking part in the Operation Transformation Ireland Lights Up events starting this Wednesday and running for six weeks. Meet at the dressing rooms at Father Tierney Park at 7pm for registration and we will hit the road about 7.15pm.

Aodh Ruadh Academy: In a new initiative for 2020, all Aodh Ruadh underage boys will be a part of the newly established Aodh Ruadh Academy.

Time to get National Club Draw tickets back: All with tickets for the National Draw are asked to begin returning their stubs.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €9,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 5, 11, 12, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Marie Blake, Donnacha Conlon, Eugene Loughlin, Pat Gruddy, and Patsy Geraghty. Our ten €30 shopping vouchers went to Una Bonnar, Paul Gillespie, Mary Stephens, Dearbhla Gallagher, Ciaran J Patton, Margaret McGarrigle, the Kane Family, Catherine McLoone, Johnny Gethins, and Alice Bowring. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €9,800 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,700. The winning Numbers were 4, 12, 15, 17 & 24. The €25 winners were Jamie Duignan, Noel Sweeney, Noreen Harron & Eamon Mccalliog and the on-line winners were Mary Cooke & Sean McGroary. The next draw will take place in The Dew Drop Inn, Laghey on Jan 13th.

Killybegs

RIP Michael Mullin: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Dominic & Phillipa Mullin, their family Andrew, Michael, Dominic, Timothy, Catherine and Teresita on the recent passing of Dominic's brother Michael in Allenwood Co Kildare. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Ireland Lights up: Once again the Gaa in partnership with RTE'S Operation Transformation, is looking to bring together communities across the 32 counties to enjoy healthy walks in the safe, bright, environs of their GAA club. Starting Thursday 16th January at 6:00pm at the training field in Fintra. All details are also on our facebook and twitter pages or contact Michelle Cunningham for further information.

"Night on the Red Carpet": A massive thank you to Fionnuala & Sarah, all the sponsors and everyone who attended our New Years Eve ball. A special thanks also to Seamus Gallagher & staff of the Bayview Hotel who made sure it was a great night.

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online. T

GAA Season Ticket 2020: For our club members who also attend the County matches why not purchase the GAA Season Ticket 2020? It is fantastic value for money for all GAA enthusiasts!

National Club Draw Tickets: You can now purchase our NCD Tickets online Kilotto: Kilotto numbers 10,15,26,30. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2,350. No match 3. Next week match 3 €180 if jackpot not won.

Bingo: Monday 12th January 9:00pm. Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6300 on 45 numbers.

Red Hughs

Lotto 02/01/2020. Numbers drawn 5,8,7,4,2,6,1,3. The winning sequence was Julieanne McDaid €200. Next week’s jackpot is 3,825

Club AGMs: The club underage, ladies and reconvened senior agm will now take place this Friday the 10th of January at 8pm sharp in the clubhouse.

January Lotto: Great news folks. For the month of January, you could win or share a guaranteed €200 for matching 3 or more numbers. If there are no match 3 winners the winner of the lucky dip will receive €100. Get your tickets in early now on PayPal or Bradley's shop. Link for the PayPal is available on the club Facebook page - €2 One entry; €5 Three Entries; €10 Seven Entries

100 Club Draw: End of the year draw winners: Mary Gallagher €1000; Andy Doherty €500; Kathleen Doherty €100.

Happy New Year: Wishing all our members, players, managements, sponsors & supporters a very Happy New Year

An Clochan Liath

New Pitch Development Update: We would request the attendance of all club members at an information evening to be held at the clubhouse at 5pm on Sunday 12/1/2020.The purpose of this meeting is to give an update on progress for the planned new pitch and the fundraising drive.We have made fantastic strides over the past 9 months and with your help we will make this dream of a second pitch a reality for Dungloe GAA Club.

Bingo winners from 05/01/2020: €150 Annette Doyle, Dungloe; €100 Ann O Donnell, Keadue; €100 Terence Sharkey, Annagry; €100 Laura Kessack, Keadue

Lotto: Numbers drawn were 8,11,13,14. No jackpot winner, next week's jackpot is €4200. The 5 x €20 prize winners were: Jenna Ward, Joe Neely, Joan Doherty, Annette Doyle, Mary Sharkey

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €800. Sequence drawn was 6-4-3-7-1-5-2. €50 winner was Saoirse Houron, Umgall Bridge. Next weeks jackpot stands at €850

Underage Training: With the Christmas break well and truly over, many of our underage outfits return to training.

Under 6s are back in action on Sunday mornings from 10 to 11. For more information contact Danny Lafferty

Under 8 and Under 10 girls return on Saturday morning in the gym at 9.30. Contact Neil Mc Gilloway for more details

The Under 10 boys have the first session of the year on Sunday from 11.15 to 12.30.

The Under 14 boys start back on Thursday at 7.15, contact Danny Lafferty while the Under 16s return at 6.45 on Friday contact Pat McLaughlin (F).

Congratulations to Eimear, Jessica, Christine and Suzie who were in action for the Inishowen Development squad v their Southwest counterparts in Burt over the weekend,

Christmas Hamper: The winner of the Christmas Hamper draw in the club shop was Roseena Toner.

Pool Competition: A Pool Competition will take place in the pool room every Sunday night beginning at 8 pm sharp. For more information contact Padraig McCarron on 086 4095019. Congratulations to Johnny Lafferty who was the first winner of 2019.

Christmas Sports Quiz: After an absence of a few years, we brought back our Annual Sports quiz and it was a great success on the night. Congratulations to the Top Management Team who were crowned winners.

Robert Emmets

Happy New Year to everyone in the community especially all our members, players, coaches, volunteers and sponsors wishing you all health and happiness in 2020

Lotto numbers 8-14-20-22, No Lotto jackpot winners but there was two match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €4700.

Bingo as usual this Friday 10th of January at 9.00pm with a snowball of €1860.

We have club pens for sale if anyone would like to purchase them, they are €2 each and can be got from any club officer or they are available in Clancys shop and the St. Vincent De Paul shop.

Music Classes resumed on Wednesday 8th January. For further information, please contact 087 6836254.

County Yearbook is now available folks at a cost of €15.

National Club Draw: Tickets are available from any club officer at a cost of €10 each.

St Mary’s, Convoy

Happy New year to all our members

Lotto will return to normal this Tuesday with the jackpot standing at €5950

The National draw is upon us again with tickets priced at €10 and can be purchased from any committee member. Sellers will be out in the Parish over the next few weeks

Our U-14 girls are hoping to start back on Monday 20th Jan in the hall from 6.30-7.30.

Letterkenny Gaels

Pride of place this week goes to our young Scór na nÓg group who took the Ulster Novelty Act title with their Packie McNamee piece. Well done all. They now look forward to the All Ireland finals in Killarney on 1st February.

Next Sunday, 12th January, we will host our first session of 2020 in the Glass Lobby of the Silver Tassie Hotel from 3-5pm.

The Club Dinner Dance will be held in the Arena 7 on 8th February with music provided by Martin Orr. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by contacting Michael on 0877797292 or Mark on 0872931458.

Congratulations and good luck to Caoimhe Doherty on her Donegal Sports Spar nomination for Camogie. The awards night takes place on 31st January.

This year the Club have moved the registration process over to the online sports management company, Clubforce. Club members will receive emails in the coming weeks in relation to this and are encouraged to download the app and complete their registration.

The underage ladies held their presentation night on Saturday past in the Arena 7. Thanks to all who attended and congratulations to the award winners on the night. Special thanks also to Emer Gallagher, Donegal Ladies GAA player and Seamus Herron from the Donegal LGFA for making the presentations.

Tickets are still on sale throughout the club for the GAA National Club Draw 2020. The proceeds of all ticket sales stay with the club.

Outdoor underage hurling training continues every Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details. All welcome. Hurleys and helmets can be borrowed.

Outdoor Camogie training has now concluded for the season and will commence indoors later in the year. Details to be confirmed later.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3200. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 02/01: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 8, 12, 13. The 3 x €50 winners were Marie Stuttard, Bundoran; Margaret McGloin, Glenade; Daragh Hoey, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €4500.

Underage: Training will resume for our U6s on Wed 15th January with the U8s starting back on Thursday 16th.

Well Done: Well done to Realt senior players Oisin Walsh, Matthew Duffy, Jamie and Paul Brennan and their respective Donegal squads on the fine performances last weekend.

National Draw Tickets: It's that time of year again when club members of Realt na Mara will be out on your doorsteps selling the National Club Draw tickets. 20 fantastic prizes are on offer with a new Renault car being the top prize. Tickets are priced @ €10 euro with 100% of the proceeds going back into the Club.Please support your local club by purchasing a ticket

Clubforce: Planning for 2020 has now begun.With this in mind our club has partnered with Clubforce the leading provider of a system for helping clubs manage member data in an efficient, secure manner. Our Club volunteers will now be able to manage all club fundraising, communications and member registrations online through the easy-to-use Clubforce App. Therefore this year we are moving to online registrations, starting with our Juveniles. Going online will greatly help the club, by allowing us to manage members data, be GDPR compliant, reduce admin burden, make registrations more seamless and improve communication.

We would encourage all club members to please go to the links on our Social media pages to download the Clubforce app.

New Coaches/Helpers: The club is currently looking for people to consider helping out with our many underage boys or girls teams in 2020.There are roles for everyone so if you can help out in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated.

Club Gear: A wide variety of Realt na Mara club gear is now available to purchase online from O Neills Sports. Why not check it out now at the link from our FB page

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 05/01/2020. Numbers: 6, 8, 17, 18, 21. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Gerard McBride. Next week’s Jackpot: €1150.

Ireland Lights Up with the GAA - Operation Transformation: Once again the GAA, in partnership with RTE’s Operation Transformation, is seeking to bring together communities across the 32 counties to enjoy healthy walks in the safe, bright, environs of their GAA club and this year Gaeil Fhánada C.L.G are taking part!

We will be kicking things off this Thursday (9th January) 6.30pm at Tria Locha for weigh-in (optional), then starting our walk at 7pm! Hope to see you all there!

Gaeil Fhánada Ladies Committee for 2020: At our ladies’ board AGM, the following committee were elected for 2020. Ádh mór orthu uilig. Chairperson: Fiona Shiels; Vice-chairperson: Anne Sweeney; Secretary: Nicola Friel; Assistant-secretary: Aisling Howe; Treasurer: Mary Friel; Assistant-treasurer: Maggie Friel; Registrar: Siobhán Coyle; PRO: Maggie Friel; Representative to senior committee: John Mc Conigley; Representative to Bord na nÓg: Gráinne Duffy; County Board delegates: Michael Carr, Micheál Friel, Aisling Howe; General committee: Hannah Shiels, Eimear Gibbons, Aidan Mc Ateer, Kate Begley, Hughie Shiels, Miriam Murphy, Tracey Mc Bride, Jennifer Gallagher.

Gaeil Fhánada Membership 2020: There are some great membership & lotto subscription deals as well. Please contact our Facebook page, Treasurer Pat Sweeney, or Registrar Margaretta Mc Conigley of interested.

Season Ticket: The County and Club Season Tickets are still available for sale. Contact our Facebook page or Micheál Friel for more details or go online to seasonticket.gaa.ie

National Draw: We would like to thank everybody who has until now supported our National Draw campaign. Our sellers will be completing their areas over the next couple of weeks. If you haven’t purchased your ticket yet, but would like to do so, please contact any committee member.

Scór: Scór Sinsear will be taking place shortly. The categories are Solo Singing, Céilí Dancing, Recitation, Ballad Group, Instrumental Music, Novelty Act, Set Dancing and Quiz. If anybody would like to take part, please contact Micheál Friel.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 5 7 9 agus 26. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Seán Ó Buaidhe, Ros na Binne, Tara Nic Giolla Dé, John Needham agus Oisin Mac Aodha. Fuair siad €40 an duine. Chuaigh an duais tinrimh chuig Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Ghlíob agus fuair Patsy Ó Dochartaigh, Duibhlinn Riach duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn i dTeach Leanna Uí Luodhóig i gCreamhghort.

Training for Under-10s, boys born 2010/2011 will commence on Wednesday Jan 8th, 6.30pm to 7.40pm and each following Wednesday until further notice. The training will be outside under lights so please ensure the children dress accordingly.

Beidh cruinniú cheann bhliana an chumainn tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh 12 Eanáir ag a 6 a chlog. Bígí ansin in am.