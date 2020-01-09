Donegal camp says medical advice will dictate their McKenna fate

Donegal's ability to field a side for the McKenna Cup semi-final will be dictated by medical advice, their assistant manager Paul McGonigle has said.

Following the decision of the Ulster CCC not to push the match back to next Tuesday to allow for a clash with the Sigerson Cup, Donegal are scheduled to play Monaghan in Enniskillen's Brewster Park this Sunday at 2pm.

But with the Donegal camp having to release up to 13 players to Sigerson, and with several other players out injured, they have reiterated their concerns about their ability to fulfil the fixture.

McGonigle told Donegal Live: "Our ability to field a side will be determined by medical assessment, and we'll know more after we all get together on Thursday evening.

"Even by the calculations we've done already, we know it will be difficult. Of the group that was available on Wednesday night, only 14 will be available to play on Sunday - and that's provided they have all come through the Derry match okay, which we won't know until they've had their fitness assessed.

"Then we have to start looking at who else can play. We have players who are currently in a rehab position, but there's a big difference in being not injured any more and match ready, and the last thing we want is to risk their welfare by bringing them back too soon.

"If you look at the forty or so players we have, and take into account Sigerson, long term injuries and those with viruses and short term injuries, then we are going to struggle with numbers.

"But the overriding issue here is player welfare. It will be the medical assessors, not the management team, who will be making the decisions on who can or cannot play."

The situation has arisen following the decision to bring colleges competition the Sigerson Cup forward this year. University sides weren't included in McKenna this season as a result, but the move has nevertheless had a profound impact given the number of senior county players who are in third level education.

Said McGonigle: "They landed Sigerson and the U20s into January this year - I don't really know why - so we knew this was coming.

"What's frustrating is that McKenna is used as preparation for league football and to cast an eye over new players - it's not meant to be stressful and putting a stretch on your resources.

"And the situation isn't great for the Sigerson Cup either, as the players involved haven't had adequate preparation time with their college teams."

The Buncrana club man said the Donegal camp would 'play it by ear' over the next 24-36 hours, but he stressed that player welfare would drive any decisions.

"We want to play this fixture, and we want to be able to put out a team - but it can't be to the detriment of our players," he insisted.