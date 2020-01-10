Is the Australian Rules link good for the GAA? What are the views of Donegal GAA on the issue?

It is not too often that we hear about transfer news in the GAA. However, stories of top talent defecting Ireland to play AFL is something we’ve become accustomed to in recent times, which leads to Gaelic Games most modern debate, should the GAA cut ties with the AFL?

After Tyrone manager Mickey Harte's criticism of the scouting of Irish talent this week, Conor Breslin sought the views of Donegal GAA on the issue

Brian McEniff

Former Donegal manager and 1992 All-Ireland winner Brian McEniff believes the connection between the GAA and Aussie Rules has a long and positive history and has always produced great players.

The conversation has stemmed from Mickey Harte’s statement of wanting the GAA to cut all ties with the AFL after speculation that Tyrone All-Star Cathal McShane could be leaving the panel to pursue an Aussie Rules career. He has been linked to both the Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions.

“It’s a bit sad that what used to be the job of some unknown scouts from Australia, but now it’s ex-GAA people in Ireland who are scouting our players to take them away to another League, which is no benefit to us whatsoever. It’s one-way traffic, it’s bonus-bonus for AFL, its loss-loss to us,” said Harte.

Harte confirmed that McShane, Tyrone’s stand-out player last season, is due to make a trip to Australia to further explore the possibility of a move but insisted he has signed nothing.

Donegal All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff has insisted that the AFL has always developed many top GAA stars who would leave Ireland but eventually return home to play for their club and county in a stronger and more physical condition.

“You have to understand where Mickey is coming from because that lad (McShane) is a top class player and any manager wouldn’t want to lose him, especially in his prime, but I don’t think we should be stopping players from going to play AFL. If you look at it historically, many of these players eventually come back,” said McEniff.

McEniff played for a short stint in Australia in 1975 and would later go on to be the Irish Aussie Rules national manager in 2001, when Ireland defeated Australia in Melbourne on an aggregate scoreline of 130-105.

“I think the link between the two organisations is good, not only on a historical and cultural level, but you have an immense amount of pride playing outside your country, you’re representing your club and county to a certain degree. It’s not an easy decision for any young player to make,” said McEniff.



Oisin Gallen



Donegal star Oisin Gallen tasted Australian Rules for a trial period at the end of last year and really enjoyed the experience. However, he said he could understand why Mickey Harte was not happy with the link between the two codes.

“I think it was great to be involved and is a massive lift for any player to play abroad, but I can see why managers would want to cut ties with the AFL because even though it is a great experience, it is taking players away from their club and county. If that link between the GAA and AFL wasn’t there, there would be more players at home representing their county,” said Gallen.

Brendan Devenney

Former Donegal footballer Brendan Devenney has a different perspective on the argument.

“When I went out in 2001, it wasn’t a normal thing to do. I don’t feel the GAA was in the same professional level as the AFL at that time, so recruiting players to go to Australia wasn’t the done thing. Where today players take much better care of themselves and obviously results in more AFL scouts recruiting more GAA players. I never had a problem with Aussie Rules and you will never cut the link with it and the GAA. From my own personal point of view I would be much happier at home playing in the hills for Donegal.

“In terms of players leaving their county to go to Australia, you’re never going to cut ties between the GAA and AFL because of the opportunity and chance to go abroad, but I think every situation is different. If you’re a county that has no chance in winning a major trophy in GAA then obviously you would be encouraged to go, where in Mickey Harte’s case, you can understand where he is coming from because McShane was more than likely a huge part of Tyrone’s plan this season. Though I think Mickey was very anti Aussie Rules anyway.

“Think of our situation, would we have been as successful if Michael Murphy went abroad and didn’t play for Donegal? Probably not!”